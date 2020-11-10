Fertilizer Market Size Worth US$ 252.5 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Fertilizer market is expected to reach US$ 252.5 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Fertilizer Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Fertilizer Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Fertilizer.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Fertilizer market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Fertilizer market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Fertilizer market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Fertilizer market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

The Mosaic Company, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Bunge Limited, Syngenta AG, Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Haifa Group, Yara International ASA, Nutrien Ltd., Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), SQM S.A.

Market Segmentation

Market By Form

Dry

Liquid

Market By Product

Organic

Plant-based fertilizers

Animal-based fertilizers

Mineral-based fertilizers

Inorganic

Nitrogen

Urea

Anhydrous ammonia

Ammonium nitrate

UAN solutions

Ammonium sulfate

Phosphorus

Diammonium phosphate

Monoammonium phosphate

Triple superphosphate

Ordinary superphosphate

Ammonium polyphosphate

Others

Potassium

Potassium chloride

Potassium sulfate

Potassium nitrate

Market By Application

Agriculture

Horticulture

Gardening

Others

Market By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest if Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Meddle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Fertilizer

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Fertilizer Market By Form

1.2.2.1. Global Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Form(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Fertilizer Market Revenue Share By Form in 2019

1.2.2.3. Dry

1.2.2.4. Liquid

1.2.3. Fertilizer Market By Product

1.2.3.1. Global Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Fertilizer Market Revenue Share By Product in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Organic

1.2.3.2.1.1. Plant-based fertilizers

1.2.3.2.1.2. Animal-based fertilizers

1.2.3.2.1.3. Mineral-based fertilizers

1.2.3.2.2. Inorganic

1.2.3.2.2.1. Nitrogen

1.2.3.2.2.1.1. Urea

1.2.3.2.2.1.2. Anhydrous ammonia

1.2.3.2.2.1.3. Ammonium nitrate

1.2.3.2.2.1.4. UAN solutions

1.2.3.2.2.1.5. Ammonium sulfate

1.2.3.2.2.2. Phosphorus

1.2.3.2.2.2.1. Diammonium phosphate

1.2.3.2.2.2.2. Monoammonium phosphate

1.2.3.2.2.2.3. Triple superphosphate

1.2.3.2.2.2.4. Ordinary superphosphate

1.2.3.2.2.2.5. Ammonium polyphosphate

1.2.3.2.2.2.6. Others

1.2.3.2.2.3. Potassium

1.2.3.2.2.3.1. Potassium chloride

1.2.3.2.2.3.2. Potassium sulfate

1.2.3.2.2.3.3. Potassium nitrate

1.2.4. Fertilizer Market By Application

1.2.4.1. Global Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Fertilizer Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Agriculture

1.2.4.2.2. Horticulture

1.2.4.2.3. Gardening

1.2.4.2.4. Others

1.2.5. Fertilizer Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Fertilizer ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Fertilizer Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Fertilizer Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Fertilizer Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Fertilizer Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Fertilizer MARKET By Form

4.1. Global Fertilizer Revenue By Form

4.2. Dry

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Liquid

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Fertilizer MARKET By Product

5.1. Global Fertilizer Revenue By Product

5.2. Organic

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.3. Plant-based fertilizers

5.2.4. Animal-based fertilizers

5.2.5. Mineral-based fertilizers

5.3. Inorganic

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.3. Nitrogen

5.3.3.1. Urea

5.3.3.2. Anhydrous ammonia

5.3.3.3. Ammonium nitrate

5.3.3.1. UAN solutions

5.3.3.2. Ammonium sulfate

5.3.4. Phosphorus

5.3.4.1. Diammonium phosphate

5.3.4.2. Monoammonium phosphate

5.3.4.3. Triple superphosphate

5.3.4.4. Ordinary superphosphate

5.3.4.5. Ammonium polyphosphate

5.3.4.6. Others

5.3.5. Potassium

5.3.5.1. Potassium chloride

5.3.5.2. Potassium sulfate

5.3.5.3. Potassium nitrate

CHAPTER 6. Fertilizer MARKET By Application

6.1. Global Fertilizer Revenue By Application

6.2. Agriculture

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Horticulture

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Gardening

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Fertilizer MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Fertilizer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Fertilizer Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Fertilizer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Fertilizer MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Fertilizer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Fertilizer MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Fertilizer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Fertilizer MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Fertilizer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. The Mosaic Company

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Bunge Limited

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Syngenta AG

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Haifa Group

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Yara International ASA

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Nutrien Ltd.

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Others

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

