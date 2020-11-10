Fertilizer Market Size Worth US$ 252.5 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Fertilizer market is expected to reach US$ 252.5 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.
The Global Fertilizer Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Fertilizer Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Fertilizer.
Sample [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2052
The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Fertilizer market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.
The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.
Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Fertilizer market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.
Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Fertilizer market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Fertilizer market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.
View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/fertilizer-market
Market Participants
The Mosaic Company, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Bunge Limited, Syngenta AG, Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Haifa Group, Yara International ASA, Nutrien Ltd., Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), SQM S.A.
Market Segmentation
Market By Form
Dry
Liquid
Market By Product
Organic
- Plant-based fertilizers
- Animal-based fertilizers
- Mineral-based fertilizers
Inorganic
- Nitrogen
Urea
Anhydrous ammonia
Ammonium nitrate
UAN solutions
Ammonium sulfate
- Phosphorus
Diammonium phosphate
Monoammonium phosphate
Triple superphosphate
Ordinary superphosphate
Ammonium polyphosphate
Others
- Potassium
Potassium chloride
Potassium sulfate
Potassium nitrate
Market By Application
Agriculture
Horticulture
Gardening
Others
Market By Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest if Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Meddle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Fertilizer
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Fertilizer Market By Form
1.2.2.1. Global Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Form(2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Fertilizer Market Revenue Share By Form in 2019
1.2.2.3. Dry
1.2.2.4. Liquid
1.2.3. Fertilizer Market By Product
1.2.3.1. Global Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2020-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global Fertilizer Market Revenue Share By Product in 2019
1.2.3.2.1. Organic
1.2.3.2.1.1. Plant-based fertilizers
1.2.3.2.1.2. Animal-based fertilizers
1.2.3.2.1.3. Mineral-based fertilizers
1.2.3.2.2. Inorganic
1.2.3.2.2.1. Nitrogen
1.2.3.2.2.1.1. Urea
1.2.3.2.2.1.2. Anhydrous ammonia
1.2.3.2.2.1.3. Ammonium nitrate
1.2.3.2.2.1.4. UAN solutions
1.2.3.2.2.1.5. Ammonium sulfate
1.2.3.2.2.2. Phosphorus
1.2.3.2.2.2.1. Diammonium phosphate
1.2.3.2.2.2.2. Monoammonium phosphate
1.2.3.2.2.2.3. Triple superphosphate
1.2.3.2.2.2.4. Ordinary superphosphate
1.2.3.2.2.2.5. Ammonium polyphosphate
1.2.3.2.2.2.6. Others
1.2.3.2.2.3. Potassium
1.2.3.2.2.3.1. Potassium chloride
1.2.3.2.2.3.2. Potassium sulfate
1.2.3.2.2.3.3. Potassium nitrate
1.2.4. Fertilizer Market By Application
1.2.4.1. Global Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application(2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global Fertilizer Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019
1.2.4.2.1. Agriculture
1.2.4.2.2. Horticulture
1.2.4.2.3. Gardening
1.2.4.2.4. Others
1.2.5. Fertilizer Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Fertilizer ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Fertilizer Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Fertilizer Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Fertilizer Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Fertilizer Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. Fertilizer MARKET By Form
4.1. Global Fertilizer Revenue By Form
4.2. Dry
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Liquid
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. Fertilizer MARKET By Product
5.1. Global Fertilizer Revenue By Product
5.2. Organic
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.3. Plant-based fertilizers
5.2.4. Animal-based fertilizers
5.2.5. Mineral-based fertilizers
5.3. Inorganic
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.3. Nitrogen
5.3.3.1. Urea
5.3.3.2. Anhydrous ammonia
5.3.3.3. Ammonium nitrate
5.3.3.1. UAN solutions
5.3.3.2. Ammonium sulfate
5.3.4. Phosphorus
5.3.4.1. Diammonium phosphate
5.3.4.2. Monoammonium phosphate
5.3.4.3. Triple superphosphate
5.3.4.4. Ordinary superphosphate
5.3.4.5. Ammonium polyphosphate
5.3.4.6. Others
5.3.5. Potassium
5.3.5.1. Potassium chloride
5.3.5.2. Potassium sulfate
5.3.5.3. Potassium nitrate
CHAPTER 6. Fertilizer MARKET By Application
6.1. Global Fertilizer Revenue By Application
6.2. Agriculture
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Horticulture
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Gardening
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5. Others
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Fertilizer MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Fertilizer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Fertilizer Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Fertilizer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Fertilizer MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Fertilizer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Fertilizer MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Fertilizer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Fertilizer MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa Fertilizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Fertilizer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Form, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. The Mosaic Company
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. Bunge Limited
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Syngenta AG
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. Haifa Group
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Yara International ASA
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Product Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Nutrien Ltd.
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Product Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Product Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
12.11. Others
12.11.1. Company Snapshot
12.11.2. Overview
12.11.3. Financial Overview
12.11.4. Product Portfolio
12.11.5. Key Developments
12.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
Buy this premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2052
Related links
Contact Us:
Sheetal k
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +14079154157 | +14089009135
Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com