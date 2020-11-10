Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecasts During 2025

The global Chlorinated Polyethylene market was valued at USD 425.8 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 830.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2025.

View Source Of Related Reports;

Chlorinated Polyethylene Market

Ionic Liquids Market

Waterproofing Chemicals Market

Anti-Fog Additives Market

3D Printing Medical Devices Market

GPS Tracking Device Market

Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market

Pharmaceutical Retail Market

(POS) Terminal Market

Utility Asset Management Market

COPD Drugs Market

Chlorinated polyethylene is a variant of polyethylene with chlorine content in the range of 34 to 44%. It is used in blends with polyvinyl chloride as it increases the impact resistance. The chlorine group can be cross-linked to obtain solvents used in the rubber industry.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059916

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand in impact modifier application

1.2 Rising consumption in developing markets

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Production overcapacity in China

2.2 Raw material price volatility

Market Segmentation:

The global Chlorinated Polyethylenemarketis segmented on the basis ofgrade, application,and region.

1. By Grade:

1.1 CPE135A

1.2 CPE135B

1.3 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Tubing and Hose

2.2 Wire andCable Jacketing

2.3 Magnetics

2.4 Adhesives

2.5 IR ABS

2.6 Impact Modifier

2.7 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Sundow Polymers Co. Ltd.

2. S & E Specialty Polymers

3. Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

4. Showa Denko K.K

5. Shandong Gaoxin Chemical Co. Ltd.

6. WeifangYaxing Chemical Co. Ltd.

7. ShandingXuye New Materials Co. Ltd.

8. WeifangDaqian Chemicals Co. Ltd.

9. ShandingXiansheng Plastic Industry Co. Ltd.

10. Novista Group Co. Ltd.

11. Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co. Ltd.

12. The DOW Chemical Company

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059916

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Chlorinated Polyethylenemarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609