Concrete Admixtures Market Estimated To Experience A Hike in Growth Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers 2020-2025

Market Overview:

The global Concrete Admixtures market was valued at USD 12.73 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 27.65 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Admixtures are chemicals that are added to concrete before mixing. The use of these chemicals helps in acquiring special properties for fresh or hardened concrete. The most commonly used admixtures are water reducers, water reducing retarders and accelerators.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing infrastructure investment in Asia Pacific

1.2 Improving quality and economics of construction

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Unstable economic cycles

2.2 Existing infrastructure in developed countries

Market Segmentation:

The global Concrete Admixturesmarket is segmented on the product, applicationand region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Mineral Admixture

1.1.1 Granulated Blast Furnace Slag

1.1.2 Fly Ash

1.1.3 Rice Husk Ash

1.1.4 Silica Fume

1.2 Chemical Admixture

1.2.1 Normal Plasticiczers

1.2.2 Superplasticizers

1.2.3 Retarding Agents

1.2.4 Accelerating Agents

1.2.5 Waterproofing Admixtures

1.2.6 Air-Entraining Admixtures

1.2.7 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Non-residential

2.2 Infrastructure

2.3 Residential

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Sika AG

2. DOW Chemical Company

3. BASF SE

4. RPM International

5. W.R. Grace and Co.

6. Pidilite Industries

7. Fosroc International Ltd.

8. Mapei SA

9. Cico technologies Ltd.

10. Chryso S.A.S

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Concrete Admixtures market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

