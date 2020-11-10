Melamine Formaldehyde Market Analysis 2020-2025 With Impact Analysis of COVID-19, Rising Demand From FMCG Sector, Leading 10 Companies, Future Growth Opportunities, Latest Technology

The global Melamine Formaldehyde market was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.71 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Melamine formaldehyde is a hard thermosetting plastic derived from melamine and formaldehyde. The consumption of these kinds of plastic is expected to remain high in Asia Pacific owing to rising construction activity in the region..

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising demand from construction industry

1.2 Increasing consumption in packaging industry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Low crude oil prices

2.2 Stringent environment regulations

Market Segmentation:

The global Melamine Formaldehyde market is segmented on the application and region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Coating

1.2 Laminates

1.3 Adhesives

1.4 Molding Powder

1.5 Others

2. By Region:

2.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

2.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

2.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

2.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

2.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Borealis Agrolinz Melamine GmbH

2. BASF SE

3. Ineos Chemicals

4. Mitsui Chemicals

5. Allnex Belgium SA

6. Eurotecnica

7. Chimica Pomponesco SPA

8. Qatar Melamine Company

9. Hexza Corporation Board

10. Chemiplastica SPA

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Melamine Formaldehyde market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

