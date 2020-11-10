The Next Generation Drug Eluting Stent market to grow vertically in the next decade

Various types of drug-eluting stents (DES) are available in the market and has dramatically revolutionized the coronary artery disease (CAD) revascularization. This results in the decline in rates of major adverse cardiac events (MACE), and target lesion revascularization (TLR) and become a trend of revascularization in patients with CAD. Therefore, adoption of first-generation DES such as Cyper (Johnson & Johnson Company), and Taxus (Boston Scientific) is reduced due to certain limitations such as late stent thrombosis. This lead to the introduction of next-generation drug-eluting stents offering lower restenotic rates as compared to bare metal stents (BMS) and permits more complicated lesions to be treated. Next-generation drug-eluting stent is advantageous as it offers improved deliverability by using materials like cobalt chromium, cobalt nickel, and cobalt alloy, this results in significant reduction in strut width, and enhance stent flexibility. In next-generation drug eluting stent, several drugs are coated in stents to address multiple restenosis pathways by altering drug release kinetics that mimics restenosis cascade. In addition, next-generation drug-eluting stent utilizes bioabsorbable polymers to reduce complications of late stent thrombosis, and bioresorbable drug-eluting scaffold plays a vital role in transforming coronary artery disease treatment.

Next-generation drug-eluting stent market is primarily driven by elevating a number of geriatric population on the global level as they are at high risk of developing arterial disorders. In addition, increasing prevalence and incidence of atherosclerosis pertaining to unhealthy lifestyle and obesity are also driving the growth of the next-generation drug eluting stents market. For instance, according to the research conducted, more than 15.8 million individual is suffering from coronary artery disease, and approximately 8 million of them have has heart attack. However, factors such as reduction in the drug-eluting stents pricing, and availability of alternative therapy procedure are the major obstacle to the market growth of next-generation drug eluting stent. Increasing preference for drugs over the surgical procedure of stent implants and increased risk of developing late-stage thrombosis are limiting the growth of next-generation drug-eluting stent market.

The global next generation drug eluting stent market can be segmented on the basis of polymer type, material type, end-user, and region.

On the basis of polymer type, global next generation drug eluting stent market can be segmented as: Durable Polymer Bioabsorbable Polymer

On the basis of material type, global next generation drug eluting stent market can be segmented as: Cobalt chromium Stainless Steel Others

On the basis of end user, global next generation drug eluting stent market can be segmented as: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory surgical Centers

On the basis of region, global next generation drug eluting stent market can be segmented as: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



Next-generation drug-eluting stent is a modification of previous developed drug-eluting stent which offers enhanced drug delivery and stent flexibility. The key alteration includes utilization of bioabsorbable polymer and polymer-free drug delivery from stents offers enhancement in terms of safety, drug efficacy, and longer usability. Since the introduction of drug-eluting stents, various technological advancement has been witnessed to generate a product offering accurate delivery of drug and safety concerns.

Geographically, global next-generation drug-eluting stent market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to show the largest market share for the next-generation drug-eluting stent, followed by Europe, owing to the high prevalence and incidence of coronary artery disease. In addition, presence sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and well-trained healthcare professionals are also impelling the growth of next-generation drug eluting stent market. The market in Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing investment from both public and private bodies and improving healthcare facilities. However, market in the Middle East & Africa shows the steady growth during the forecast period.

Some of the market participants in the global next generation drug eluting stent market are Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Medtronic plc, Sorin Group, SMT, and Terumo Corporation.