Sodium Pyrophosphate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Sodium pyrophosphate is an odorless, colorless, and transparent crystal or white powder with chemical formula Na 4 P 2 O 7. It is also called tetrasodium pyrophosphate, tetrasodium phosphate or TSPP. Sodium pyrophosphate is a salt consisting of pyrophosphate and sodium ions. Phosphoric acid is chemically reacted with sodium carbonate to produce disodium phosphate, which is then further heated at a certain temperature to form sodium pyrophosphate. Its toxicity is quite similar to that of common table salt due to presence of sodium; however, its toxicity level rises to double that of the table salt when ingested orally. Sodium pyrophosphate is a source of phosphorus as a nutrient.

The global Sodium pyrophosphate market can be segmented based on end user industry and region. In terms of end user industry, the sodium pyrophosphate can be divided into food production, beverage, cosmetics, and other industries. Food production is the major segment of the sodium pyrophosphate market.

It is widely used as a water retaining agent, buffering agent, emulsifier, food additive and thickener to improve texture of food. It is also used for water retention in processed meat. Sodium pyrophosphate is employed to improve appearance of juices and sauces in the beverage industry. It is widely used as PH regulator and gelling agent in cosmetics. Sodium pyrophosphate is employed as PH regulator in toothpaste to prevent the formation of dental calculus. It acts as tartar control agent in toothpaste. It is used as gelling agent in shampoo to improve the texture of the product. Sodium pyrophosphate is widely employed as detergent in various other industries. For example, sodium pyrophosphate is used as detergent to reduce water hardness in the textile industry. However, it is employed in metal surface processing to remove rust in the metal industry. Sometimes, sodium pyrophosphate is also used in household detergents to stop similar deposition on clothing.

The global sodium pyrophosphate market has been expanding significantly since the last few years due to the rising demand for sodium pyrophosphate in the food industry. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Sodium pyrophosphate carries out versatile functions in food preservation and flavoring without changing the taste or other physical properties of food products. Thus, demand for sodium phosphate is expected to be high in preservation of meat, sea-food, and chicken. Growth in the cosmetic industry is also expected to fuel the sodium pyrophosphate market. Led by its emulsifying and PH regulation properties, sodium pyrophosphate is frequently employed in hair care products and cosmetics. However, sodium pyrophosphate has various side effects related to health. Therefore, it is not preferred in many countries. This factor is hampering the sodium pyrophosphate market.

Based on region the sodium pyrophosphate market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The sodium pyrophosphate market in North America and Europe is expected to expand significantly owing to the high demand from the food manufacturing industry. Rise in demand for sodium pyrophosphate in the beverage industry in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is also projected to boost the sodium pyrophosphate market in these regions.

Key players operating in the global sodium pyrophosphate market include Innophos Holdings, Inc., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Chengdu Talent Chemical Co. Ltd., Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd, Jiangsu Sunrise Biotech Co., Ltd., and Yunnan BK Giulini Tianchuang Phosphate Co. Ltd.

