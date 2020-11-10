Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market is expected to reach US$ 775.97 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 7.8%

Packaged beverages ready to drink (often referred to as RTD) are sold in ready-made form and ready for use. For example, iced tea (made using tea leaves and fruit juice) and alcoholic beverages (made by mixing alcohol with fruit juices or alcoholic beverages).

The Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

RTD alcohol is ideal for average drinkers who do not have health problems. Drinking alcohol is associated with the risk of developing health problems such as mental and behavioral disorders, including alcoholism, non-communicable diseases such as liver cirrhosis, some malignant tumors, cardiovascular diseases, as well as all forms of violence and abuse. collisions Understanding among consumers about the disadvantages associated with excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages strengthens the RTD alcohol market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Food and Beverages industry and this is expected to cause the demand for RTD Alcoholic Beverage assays in the market.

EUROPE RTD ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Base Type

Whiskey

Rum

Vodka

Gin

Others

By Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Company Profiles

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Bacardi Limited

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Suntory Holdings Limited

Brown-Forman

Heineken N.V.

Diageo plc.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.

Molson Coors Brewing Company

