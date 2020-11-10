As Per Latest Study, Europe Narcolepsy Market Growing Massively By 2020-2027 with CAGR of 9.7%

The Europe Narcolepsy market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Narcolepsy is a sleep disorder characterized by excessive drowsiness, sleep paralysis, hallucinations, and in some cases cataplex episodes (partial or total loss of muscle control, often triggered by strong emotions such as laughter).

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Narcolepsy assays in the market.

Europe Narcolepsy – Market Segmentation

Europe Narcolepsy Market – By Type

Narcolepsy with Cataplexy

Narcolepsy without Cataplexy

Secondary Narcolepsy

Europe Market – By Product

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants

Sodium Oxybate

Antidepressants

Europe Market – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

By Geography

Europe

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Graymark Healthcare, Inc.

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Mylan N.V.

BIOPROJET

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc

