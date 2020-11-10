Europe Carbon Fiber Market is expected to reach US$ 775.97 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 7.8%

Carbon fibers or carbon fiber devices are fibers about 5-10 micrometers in size and are mostly atomic. It has many benefits including carbon fiber, high strength, high strength, low weight, high chemical resistance, high endurance and low tensile strength.

The Europe Carbon Fiber market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Europe carbon fiber market is bifurcated based on form into composite and non-composite. The composite segment accounted for the largest share in the Europe carbon fiber market. The carbon fiber reinforced polymers are advanced composite materials that are used in a wide variety of applications, from the sports equipment to the aerospace and automotive sector. Carbon fibers, when bound with plastic polymer resin, produce a composite material that is durable, extremely strong, and lightweight that can be used in various forms, including tubes, tows, and fabrics.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Carbon Fiber assays in the market.

EUROPE CARBON FIBER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Precursor

PAN-based

Pitch

By Form

Composite

Non-Composite

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Construction

Sporting Goods

Wind Energy

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Hungary

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

DowAksa

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Hyosung Corporation

Kureha Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SGL Carbon

Solvay

Teijin Limited

