Europe Cannabis Testing Market to See a Huge Rise during 2020-2027 with an improve in Revenue of US$ 807.9Mn

Examples of Cannabis Substances describe research methods for the use of cannabis in medicine, sports and law. Cannabis use is more common and can be observed in urinalysis, hair loss, as well as saliva tests for days or weeks.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The Europe Cannabis Testing market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Cannabis Testing assays in the market.

CANNABIS TESTING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Products

Software

By Service

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Pesticide Screening

Residual Solvent Screening

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Analysis

By End User

Testing Laboratories

Drug Manufacturers

Research Institutes

By Geography

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

SCIEX

Merck KGaA

Restek Corporation

Waters

CannaSafe Analytics

Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Digipath Labs.

