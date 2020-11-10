Europe Application Modernization Tools Market is expected to reach US$ 9.91 Billion by 2027 with CAGR of 20.6% 

Application modernization tools help you to extract the value from your existing applications while reducing costs.

The Europe Application Modernization Tools Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Europe application modernization tools market in is expected to grow from US$ 1.87 Bn in 2018 to US$ 9.91 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 20.6% from the year 2018 to 2027.

The application modernization is driven by digital transformation initiative across the industries. With the implementation of stringent regulatory compliances, enterprises must upgrade its application and legacy based on the compliances & standards. Regulations such as GDPR and PCI DSS are playing a vital role in the application modernization market. Enterprises are modernizing its legacy to make competitive differentiation.

EUROPE APPLICATION MODERNIZATION TOOLS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe Application Modernization Tools Market by Product Type

COBOL

ADA

RPG

Assembler

PowerBuilder

Others

Europe Application Modernization Tools Market by Application

Emulation

Translation

Business Rules Extraction

Europe Application Modernization Tools Market by Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Europe Application Modernization Tools Companies Mentioned

Advanced Computer Software Group Limited

Aspire Systems

Asysco

Atos SE

Blu Age

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

FreeSoft

Micro Focus

Mphasis

Software Mining

