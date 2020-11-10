CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market is expected to reach US$ 26.5 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 3.4% 

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was founded in December 1991 by eleven countries from the former USSR: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldavia, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine.

The CIS Countries Speech analytics market accounted at US$ 19.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 26.5 Mn by 2027.

The CIS Countries Speech Analytics market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for CIS Countries Speech Analytics assays in the market.

CIS COUNTRIES SPEECH ANALYTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By End-user

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Healthcare & Life Science

Consumer Goods & Retail

Others

By Geography

CIS Countries

Russia

Rest of CIS Countries

Companies Profile

Avaya INC.

Clarabridge

Calabrio, Inc.

CallMiner

Genesys

IBM Corporation

NICE Systems Ltd

Speech Technology Center Limited (STC)

Verint Systems Inc

ZOOM International

