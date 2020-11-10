US Contrast Media Injectors Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2027

The North America sleep apnea devices market is expected to reach US$ 3,705.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,102.4 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the sleep apnea devices market is driven by the factors such as, technological developments and rising geriatric population. However, the market is likely to get impacted due to Absence of patient compliance and economic impact of sleep apnea in the region.

US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to high prevalence of sleep apnea and rising awareness about sleep apnea and its risk factors. Moreover, the market growth is also accelerated with increasing importance of sleep testing in adults and pediatric population. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA SLEEP APNEA DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Diagnostic Devices

Polysomnography Devices

Respiratory Polygraphs

Actigraphy systems

Oximeters

By Therapeutic Devices

Facial Interfaces

Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Instruments (ASV)

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

Oxygen Concentrators

Airway Clearance Systems

Oral Appliances

Accessories

By End User

Home Healthcare

Sleep Laboratories and Hospitals

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

RedMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Braebon Medical Corporation

Compumedics Limited

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

SomnoMed Limited

Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH CO. KG

Devilbiss Healthcare LLC.

Whole You, Inc.

