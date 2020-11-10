North America Industrial Wearable Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2027

Machine operators across mining, material processing, steel manufacturing, construction, and other physically enduring workplaces could face vulnerability due to exhaustion and fatigue of its personnel. As a result, industrial wearable devices or products capable of continuous monitoring and supervision of its employees can avoid such unanticipated workplace accidents. These type of factors are likely to drive the industrial wearable market in the coming years.

The North America Industrial Wearable market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Detailed reports include inventory and volume analysis, top-selling items, revenue and profit margin optimization, and staffing needs. With these features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the growth of the in North America at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Industrial Wearable in the market.

North America Industrial Wearable Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Industrial Wearable Market – by Product

AR Glasses,

VR Headsets,

Smartwatches and Smart Bands,

Patches,

Others

North America Industrial Wearable Market – by End-User Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Others

North America Industrial Wearable Market – by Component

Processors & Memory Modules

Optical Systems & Display

Electromechanical Components

Touchpads & Sensor

Connectivity Components

Camera Modules

Others

North America Industrial Wearable Market – by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Kenzen Inc.

Kinetic

MākuSafe

Modjoul, Inc.

Reactec Ltd.

Valencell, Inc.

Fatigue Science

Vuzix Corporation

Blackline Safety Corp.

Workaround GmbH (ProGlove)

