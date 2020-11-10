HVAC Insulation Market Report 2020 Demand & Competitor Analysis

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “HVAC Insulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global HVAC insulation market grew at a CAGR of 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) insulation protects a building against extreme temperature fluctuations and offers a comfortable and healthy environment for inhabitants. It also reduces the internal thermal load, preventing the risk of overheating and icing of water vapor and condensation on cold surfaces. As a result, it finds applications in airports, schools, hospitals, and residential and commercial buildings.

The expanding construction industry is inducing the growth of the HVAC insulation market. The system is non-combustible, saves overall operating and maintenance costs, and provides low thermal conductivity; consequently, it is widely deployed at public places like hotels, malls, and airports. Moreover, the implementation of stringent regulations by several government bodies across countries to spread awareness for minimizing energy consumption and environmental impacts of buildings is also bolstering the market growth.

Furthermore, extensive product adoption in the automotive industry to reduce heat accumulation and improve fuel economy and passenger comfort fosters the product sales. Additionally, the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has escalated its application in healthcare facilities to maintain a sterilized environment and control temperature and humidity levels. Besides this, the increasing demand for energy-efficient data centers is further expected to drive the HVAC insulation market growth.

HVAC Insulation Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the HVAC insulation market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd.

Armacell International Holding GmbH

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Fletcher Insulation Pty Limited

Glassrock Insulation Co. S.A.E.

Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Kingspan Group Plc

Knauf Insulation Inc.

Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing Co.

L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A.

Owens Corning

PPG Industries Inc.

Rockwool International A/S

The report has segmented the HVAC insulation market on the basis of material type, product type, application and region.

Breakup by Material Type:

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

Phenolic Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Ducts

Pipes

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

