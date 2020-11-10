Cryptocurrency Market Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cryptocurrency Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global cryptocurrency market size experienced strong growth during 2014-2019. Cryptocurrency is digital or virtual money that utilizes cryptography to secure and monitor transactions along with preventing counterfeit. It is distributed over a vast network of computers that are connected to a virtual environment. Cryptocurrency operates through decentralized networks based on blockchain technology. The transactions are secured through public or private keys and are directly associated with the user’s digital wallet. Unlike conventional currency, it is not issued by a centralized authority and faces minimal interference or manipulation from the government. Cryptocurrency also offers enhanced portability, divisibility, inflation resistance, and transparency.

Increasing digitization and rising penetration of high-speed internet connectivity in daily activities are propelling the cryptocurrency market. Furthermore, the legalization of purchase, sale, or trade of virtual currencies across several developed countries is also driving the market growth. The distributed ledger or blockchain technology has mitigated the risk of fraudulent or unwanted transactions and data manipulation. It enables the participants to monitor real-time changes during the transaction, thereby ensuring data security and immutability of the transactions. Additionally, easy access to online trading platforms through smartphones, the growing market capitalization of the industry, and the development of bitcoin cash and bitcoin lite, are further anticipated to drive the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cryptocurrency market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cryptocurrency market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, component, process and application.

Breakup by Type:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Bitcoin Cash

Ripple

Litecoin

Dashcoin

Others

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Process:

Mining

Transaction

Breakup by Application:

Trading

Remittance

Payment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Alphapoint Corporation

Bitfury Holding B.V.

Coinbase Inc.

Cryptomove Inc.

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Quantstamp Inc.

Ripple Labs Inc.

Xilinx Inc

