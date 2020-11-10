Blood Bags Market Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Blood Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global blood bags market size exhibited strong growth during 2014-2019. Blood bags are used for collecting, transferring, storing, and transfusing blood and its components, such as plasma, cryoprecipitate, and platelets. These bags are generally manufactured by using bio-compatible PVC materials and are mostly available in the form of Saline Adenine Glucose Mannitol (SAGM) blood bags, Citrate Phosphate Dextrose Adenine (CPDA) blood bags, and transfer bags. Furthermore, based on the transfusion type, blood bags can be classified into single, double, triple, and quadruple blood collection bags.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blood-bags-market/requestsample

The rising number of fatal accidents, coupled with increasing blood transfusion procedures in the trauma centers, is primarily driving the demand for blood bags. Furthermore, the high prevalence of blood-related disorders, such as anemia, hemophilia, myeloma, leukemia, etc., is also augmenting the need for blood transfusion. Several invasive surgical procedures in the field of neurology, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, etc., are further bolstering the demand for blood bags. Besides this, growing awareness towards blood donation coupled with increasing demand for plasma therapy is also fueling the market growth. The introduction of several blood donation programs by various government bodies and non-profit organizations will continue to catalyze the market for blood bags. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global blood bags market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global blood bags market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, application, end user, material and capacity.

Breakup by Product Type:

Single Blood Bag

Double Blood Bag

Triple Blood Bag

Quadruple Blood Bag

Penta Blood Bag

Breakup by Application:

Collection Blood Bag

Transfer Blood Bag

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Blood Banks

Others

Breakup by Material:

Poly Vinyl Chloride Blood Bag

Polyethylene Terephthalate Blood Bag

Others

Breakup by Capacity:

100 ml Blood Bag

150 ml Blood Bag

250 ml Blood Bag

300 ml Blood Bag

350 ml Blood Bag

400 ml Blood Bag

450 ml Blood Bag

500 ml Blood Bag

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Singapore Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Others



Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Advacare Pharma

BL Life Sciences Private Limited

Demophorius Healthcare Ltd

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Grifols S.A.

Haemonetics Corporation

HLL Lifecare Limited

Innvol

JMS Co.Ltd.

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

Maco Pharma International GmbH

Mitra Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Neomedic Limited

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Span Healthcare Private Limited

Suru International Private Ltd.

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation

The Metrix Company Ltd.

Troge Medical GmbH

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3fe7tWI

Other Reports By IMARC Group:

Embedded Computer Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/embedded-computer-market-demand-growth-rate-size-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-09-02

Fertilizer Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/fertilizer-market-demand-growth-rate-size-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-09-02

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/flexible-intermediate-bulk-container-market-demand-growth-rate-size-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-09-02

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800