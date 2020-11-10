Blood Bags Market Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Blood Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global blood bags market size exhibited strong growth during 2014-2019. Blood bags are used for collecting, transferring, storing, and transfusing blood and its components, such as plasma, cryoprecipitate, and platelets. These bags are generally manufactured by using bio-compatible PVC materials and are mostly available in the form of Saline Adenine Glucose Mannitol (SAGM) blood bags, Citrate Phosphate Dextrose Adenine (CPDA) blood bags, and transfer bags. Furthermore, based on the transfusion type, blood bags can be classified into single, double, triple, and quadruple blood collection bags.
The rising number of fatal accidents, coupled with increasing blood transfusion procedures in the trauma centers, is primarily driving the demand for blood bags. Furthermore, the high prevalence of blood-related disorders, such as anemia, hemophilia, myeloma, leukemia, etc., is also augmenting the need for blood transfusion. Several invasive surgical procedures in the field of neurology, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, etc., are further bolstering the demand for blood bags. Besides this, growing awareness towards blood donation coupled with increasing demand for plasma therapy is also fueling the market growth. The introduction of several blood donation programs by various government bodies and non-profit organizations will continue to catalyze the market for blood bags. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global blood bags market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global blood bags market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, application, end user, material and capacity.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Single Blood Bag
- Double Blood Bag
- Triple Blood Bag
- Quadruple Blood Bag
- Penta Blood Bag
Breakup by Application:
- Collection Blood Bag
- Transfer Blood Bag
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centre
- Blood Banks
- Others
Breakup by Material:
- Poly Vinyl Chloride Blood Bag
- Polyethylene Terephthalate Blood Bag
- Others
Breakup by Capacity:
- 100 ml Blood Bag
- 150 ml Blood Bag
- 250 ml Blood Bag
- 300 ml Blood Bag
- 350 ml Blood Bag
- 400 ml Blood Bag
- 450 ml Blood Bag
- 500 ml Blood Bag
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Others
Competitive Landscape Key Player:
- Advacare Pharma
- BL Life Sciences Private Limited
- Demophorius Healthcare Ltd
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Grifols S.A.
- Haemonetics Corporation
- HLL Lifecare Limited
- Innvol
- JMS Co.Ltd.
- Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.
- Maco Pharma International GmbH
- Mitra Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Neomedic Limited
- Poly Medicure Ltd.
- Span Healthcare Private Limited
- Suru International Private Ltd.
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Terumo Corporation
- The Metrix Company Ltd.
- Troge Medical GmbH
