Brandy Market Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Brandy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global brandy market size grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Brandy is a spirit made from wine, fruit juices and mashes with 35%-60% of alcohol content. It is aged for 3-20 years in oak barrels with caramel coloring and flavors. The moderate consumption of brandy helps in boosting immunity, improving heart health, minimizing cancer risks, reducing cold and cough, etc. It is often consumed as a digestive and base spirit in cocktails and for flavoring soups, de-glazing pans, flambéing desserts, preparing condiments, etc.

The growing socializing trend across restaurants and bars, along with the increasing consumption of cocktails, is primarily driving the market for brandy. Moreover, the rising consumer preferences for premium food and beverages, coupled with elevating utilization of brandy in gourmet cooking procedures, are further propelling the product demand. The increasing penetration of innovative culinary practices and aesthetically appealing presentation of dishes, such as flambe of desserts, is also augmenting the global market for brandy. Additionally, the rising consumer shift from whiskey and vodka towards brandy based on several health benefits will continue to catalyze the growth of the global brandy market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global brandy market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global brandy market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, price and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Grape Brandy

Cognac

Armagnac

Fruit Brandy

Others

Breakup by Price:

Value

High-End Premium

Super Premium

Premium

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Exclusive Stores

On-Trade

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Courvoisier (Beam Suntory Inc.)

Diageo Plc

& J. Gallo Winery

Emperador (Alliance Global Group Inc.)

Korbel & Bros.

Martell

Speciality Brands Ltd.

Rémy Cointreau

Thomas HINE & Co (EDV SAS)

Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Company Limited

