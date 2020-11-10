Automotive Climate Control Market Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Climate Control Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global automotive climate control market size grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Automotive climate control is an incorporated heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system that maintains the internal temperature of an automobile. It consists of a compressor that circulates the refrigerant and compresses the vapors, an evaporator to boil the refrigerant and absorb the heat, and a condenser to liquefy the refrigerant and reduce the temperature of the ambient air. Automotive climate control functions manually or automatically to maintain a comfortable temperature inside the cabin and provide thermal comfort through adequate ventilation. As a result, these systems are often used in passenger cars and various commercial vehicles.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-climate-control-market/requestsample

The expanding automotive industry has primarily augmented the growth of the market. The escalating demand for luxury vehicles with efficient automotive climate control systems and the growing installation of manual products variants in medium- and low-budget vehicles are driving the market for automotive climate control systems. Furthermore, the development of environment-friendly refrigerants to minimize the carbon emission levels has also bolstered the product demand in the hybrid and electric vehicle (H/EV) sector. Additionally, the integration of novel automobile sensors that automatically modify the cabin temperature, demystify windshields, and dehumidify the air are expected to further drive the market for automotive climate control systems in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global automotive climate control market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive climate control market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology, component, vehicle type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Technology:

Automatic

Manual

Breakup by Component:

Condenser

Compressor

Relays and Control Valves

Evaporators and Thermostats

Drier/Receiver

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Air International Thermal Systems

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Denso Corporation

Eberspächer Group

Hanon Systems

Japanese Climate Systems Corporation

Keihin Corporation

Mahle GmbH

Sanden Holdings Corporation

Subros Limited

Valeo SA Ltd

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2H0ElXH

Other Reports By IMARC Group:

Electronic Security Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/electronic-security-market-size-share-manufacturers-type-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-08-26?tesla=y

Hydroxychloroquine Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/hydroxychloroquine-market-size-share-manufacturers-type-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-08-26?tesla=y

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/autoimmune-disease-diagnosis-market-size-share-manufacturers-type-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-08-26?tesla=y

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800