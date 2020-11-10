The Dental Surgical Equipment Market to generate more revenue from North America and Europe

Dental Surgical Equipment Market – Overview

Surge in the number of periodontal diseases that requires dental surgery is a key factor for demand within dental surgical equipment market. Periodontal diseases involve gum recession that may require flap surgery for areas of bone loss in the gums. Periodontal diseases need to be treated to prevent further recession of the gums, which has risk of resulting into loss of tooth in the future.

Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry for looks and appearance is indirectly stoking demand for dental surgical equipment. Cosmetic dentistry procedures require an array of dental surgical equipment, including hand pieces, dental lasers, intra oral and extra oral radiology equipment, and computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM).

An upcoming research report on the dental surgical equipment market pinpoints each and every aspect that could influence the growth curve of the said market in the forthcoming years. Based on assessment of demand drivers and competitive dynamics, the report presents valuable insights into the growth trajectory of dental surgical equipment market over the next few years.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market – Notable Developments and Competitive Landscape

Increasing incorporation of technology for dental surgeries is a bellwether of its increasing role for treatment of serious dental problems. Recently, a periodontist based in Minnesota, U.S., has introduced customized dental implant with the help of advanced guided implant technology.

Using this technology, the periodontist creates customized guides to deposit implants in the most ideal location in the mouth. This guided technology can be used to repair individual teeth or entire set of missing teeth, to result in success and permanence of dental implants.

In terms of working of this technology, guided implant software application integrates cone beam CT scanners with 3D technology to synthesize physical guides that are custom-made for each patient’s mouth. Following this, a panoramic CBCT scanner captures detailed 3D images of the oral cavity. The 3D images are uploaded on the guided implant software to digitally plan accurate position where implants should be deposited within the jaw.

This guided implant technology specifies the exact position, angle, and depth to deposit the implant for long-lasting results.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market – Key Trends

Spurt in demand for cosmetic dentistry among individuals of various age groups to enhance looks is a key factor for demand within dental surgical equipment market. Rising disposable incomes and excessive spending on cosmetic procedures for looks and appearance have led to surge in demand for cosmetic dentistry. Changing eating habits resulting in loss of tooth at a young age also requires cosmetic dentistry to fix such issues.

Cosmetic dentistry comprises tooth whitening, reshaping, bonding, bridging, gum lifts, implants, straightening, and bite reclamation that are employed depending on the need and type of correction desired.

Natural flaws in tooth alignment, bite misalignment, crooked teeth, and crowded teeth are some dental issues that are under scope of cosmetic dentistry. Such corrections require surgical treatment to either fix the issue completely or partially. This, indirectly fuels growth of dental surgical equipment market.

Conversely, high cost associated with dental surgical procedures limits their demand. This is a bottleneck for the growth of dental surgical equipment market.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market – Regional Outlook

The global market for dental surgical equipment is spread over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe, among them, stood as the leading region in the recent past due to rise in geriatric population and increasing government expenditure for oral and dental health. Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is another key factor behind growth of dental surgical equipment market in Europe.

Rising disposable income and rapid spending on cosmetic dentistry in emerging economies are likely to serve as key factors behind growth of dental surgical equipment market in Asia Pacific.

