Pulp Molding Machine Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pulp Molding Machine market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Report Overview: Pulp Molding Machine Market

The global pulp molding machine market size was valued at USD 562.0 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2021 to 2027. Growing utilization of molded pulp packaging products across numerous end-use industries including food & beverage, electronics, and healthcare is anticipated to generate the demand for pulp molding machines over the forecast period 2021-2027. Numerous regulatory bodies and governments around the world have imposed restrictions on the generation of primarily plastic waste over the years. Furthermore, an increasing number of foodservice operators and retail chains are projected to switch from plastic packaging to molded pulp packaging to cater to the growing consumer-driven demand for sustainable packaging. These factors are anticipated to have a positive impact on industry growth.

The U.S. is one of the prominent markets for pulp molding machines owing to the presence of highly developed technology industries, skilled workforce, growing R&D initiatives, and advanced processing capabilities. Growing demand for molded fiber packaging in food & beverage, electronics, and healthcare industries in the country is also projected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Pulp molding machines are extensively used to produce packaging products in numerous end-use industries including food & beverage, healthcare, electronics, and industrial. Rising consumer-driven demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions is also expected to increase market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the rising consumption of organic and healthy food products is expected to support market growth.

Increasing disposable income levels along with improving standards of living are expected to increase the demand for various consumer goods and electronics, which, in turn, will drive the market. In addition, the emergence of e-commerce augments the demand for molded pulp packaging products, such as trays, containers, and end caps, which are projected to have a positive impact on the pulp molding machinery market.

The geometry and the aesthetic appeal of molded pulp products are not uniform compared to plastic products due to the nature of raw material, whereas, plastic molded products offer uniform geometry and excellent finishing & product appeal. Therefore, the wide-scale adoption of plastic molded products is expected to be majorly hindered by their aesthetic limitations, especially in the food packaging applications, thereby acting as a challenge for the overall market growth.

Machine Type Insights: Pulp Molding Machine Market

The automatic machine segment led the market and accounted for over 46% of the overall revenue share in 2019 owing to its high productivity. A fully automatic molding machine has controls that can perform specified tasks without constantly being operated by a person. Automatic molding machines are easy to operate, high rate of mold interchangeability and has an automatic dry system.

The demand for automatic molding machines is expected to increase as many end-users are demanding highly automated machines that improve their productivity. Many manufacturers of pulp molding machine are focusing to produce highly sophisticated yet easy to operate, highly efficient machines. The demand for highly automated pump molding machines is high in economies including the U.S., Canada, Germany, China, and India.

Semi-automatic pulp molding machine needs manual supervision along with the enablement of software; thus, only partial operations need to be handled manually. These are more cost-effective compared to automatic machines. These equipment are suitable for companies that have low production needs and low budget for capital investment.

Manual pulp molding machines are projected to register a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2027. These machines have a low initial cost and require less space and energy. On account of low productivity and competitive pricing, these machines are generally used in small-scale companies.

Product Type Insights: Pulp Molding Machine Market

Rotary product type segment lead the global market and accounted for 55.0% of the total demand in 2019 owing to its high productivity, low energy consumption, and low operating cost. It has simple work flow and moderate cost that makes it highly suitable for use in numerous end-use industries to produce molded fiber products.

Rotary pulp molding machine has higher production capacity along with low capital outlay, low maintenance cost, and minimal downtime. It is capable of manufacturing both smaller and larger products including four-cup, trays, carry outs, planting pots, and many more. It has the capability to convert a vast amount of waste paper into numerous paper products.

The reciprocating product type segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2027. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rising adoption of these machines to produce high-quality products including egg trays, fruit trays, electronics goods packaging, dishware, artware, industrial packages, and disposable medical care products.

Reciprocating pulp molding machine comprises of reciprocating former, dryer, diversion mechanism, shaping machine. These machines are widely used in industries, such as healthcare, electronics, consumer goods, and industrial.

Application Insights: Pulp Molding Machine Market

Trays application segment lead the market by accounting for a share of 41.5% of the total market revenue in 2019. High demand for trays due to low cost, wide availability, good shock absorption properties for the packaging of fragile products including eggs and glass bottles contributed to the highest share of the segment.

The end cap segment projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027 on account of the growing utilization of end caps in the packaging applications as end caps provides excellent vibration and shock resistance. These are majorly utilized while packing electronic equipment, glass, and print cartridges. It is also a very cost-effective substitute for EPS.

The clamshell segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of growing demand from numerous end-use industries including food packaging, healthcare, medical, and industrial. Clamshells provide sturdy covering, which encapsulates products, such as fruits, bottles, industrial tools, electronics components, cosmetic products, and medical components.

Bowls & cups segment is anticipated to witness moderate growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for biodegradable products in the foodservice industry. Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions from both consumers and foodservice operators are anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period.



End-use Insights: Pulp Molding Machine Market



Food packaging end-use segment lead the market by accounting for a share of 47.8% of the total revenue in 2019 due to increased adoption of molded pulp packaging products in the food industry for an egg, fruits, and vegetable packaging. Molded fiber packaging products, such as clamshells, plates, bowls, and cups, are widely used in the foodservice industry as well for packaging on-the-go snacks and ready-to-eat meals and beverages. Rising consumption of single-serve meals and on-the-go food products owing to busy and changing lifestyles is expected to increase the demand for pulp molding machines in the foodservice industry over the forecast period.

The electronics end-use segment is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Molded pulp packaging products, most notably end caps, trays, and clamshells, are widely used across the electronics industry for packaging several sensitive electronic devices, such as computers, printers, modems, hard-drives, toner cartridges, cell phones, and set-top boxes. Rising instances of chronic diseases are expected to generate high demand for medical devices, such as glucose monitors, blood oxygenators, test kits, and surgical instruments. This, in turn, is projected to have a positive impact on market growth as pulp molding machines are used in the packaging of such medical devices.

Regional Insights: Pulp Molding Machine Market

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market accounting for over 36% of the total market revenue in 2019 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising usage of disposable packaging solutions in the region.

Europe is projected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period on account of the growing adoption of eco-friendly packaging products in the region. The European Parliament has voted to ban a range of single-use plastics to curb plastic pollution, which is projected to have a positive impact on market growth.

North America”s regional market has been witnessing a steady growth rate. Growing focus on reducing plastic usage, especially in the food & beverage sector, is projected to augment regional growth. Increasing consumption of eggs, particularly in the U.S. and Mexico, is projected to boost the demand for pulp molded trays.

Central & South America offers tremendous growth potential to the market due to the significant growth of the food & beverage industry in countries, such as Brazil and Argentina. Furthermore, the emergence of the e-commerce industry in the region is projected to drive substantial demand for sustainable packaging products, which, in, turn, is likely to boost the market growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Pulp Molding Machine Market

The global market is highly competitive with the presence of global and regional companies. The industry players focus on R&D activities to develop new technologies for the manufacturing of products and integration across numerous stages of the value chain to gain a competitive edge in the market. Key companies are also adopting various strategies, such as partnerships and mergers & acquisitions, to expand their geographic reach. Some of the prominent players in the pulp molding machine market include

Key companies Profiled: Pulp Molding Machine Market Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global pulp molding machine market report on the basis of machine type, product type, application, end-use, and region:

Machine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Rotary

Reciprocating

Parts & Attachments

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Trays

End Caps

Bowls & Cups

Clamshells

Plates

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Food Packaging

Food Service

Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

