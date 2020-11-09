Semiconductor Memory Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Semiconductor Memory market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Semiconductor Memory market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global semiconductor memory market size was valued at USD 74.45 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027. The market is expected to witness an increase in demand at the global level owing to the growing use of semiconductor components in various industries, such as automotive, consumer electronics, and IT, and telecom. Semiconductor memory is an electronic device used as a computer memory in which digital information is maintained by using IC (Integrated Circuit) technology. Moreover, these memories are classified on the basis of the type of data storage and data access, such as volatile RAM (Random Access Memory) and non-volatile ROM (Read Only Memory).

Rapid development in the form of digitalization and automation in the electronics industry, along with the use of memory-based elements in technologically advanced products, such as smartphones, wearables devices, and electronic gadgets, is propelling the market growth across the globe. Increasing usage of semiconductor devices in the automobile and electronics systems, such as Flash ROM and DRAM, is a key factor driving the demand for integrated gadgets and chips. DRAM and Flash ROM used in lighting control and ADAS systems offer increased speed and better connectivity to vehicle systems.

Moreover, integration of Internet of Things (IoT) into the consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications, along with the rising acceptance of the IoT in all these industries, is driving the overall market across the globe. These technologies include smart and automated systems that executive management and manufacturing operations more rapidly, thereby improving productivity and reducing cost. Besides, in recent years, multiple companies are utilizing semiconductor memory chips with high storage capabilities in order to resolve the data center complexities, thereby increasing market growth.

On the other hand, factors such as high cost of manufacturing, increasing cost associated with new plant constructions and existing fabrication plants, and a significant amount of capital investment might pose a challenge to the global industry over the forecast years. However, semiconductor memory manufacturers are expected to carry out operational development programs for existing semiconductor memory products that can achieve targets for Return on Investment (ROI) and overcome these challenges. Moreover, semiconductor memory companies have been focusing on outsourcing a significant part of their chip production to manufacturing firms to minimize the overall net capital spending.

In addition, the COVID19 pandemic is anticipated to negatively impact the overall market growth over the next few years owing to restrictions over the trade of electronics globally. Various countries including Italy, Germany, France, U.S., South Korea, and Japan are severely disrupted in the short term. Thus, semiconductors and electronics are expected to incur major declines in the first half of 2020 due to a decline in trade constraints. However, it is expected that the trade of electronics should return to normal levels by the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Type Insights: Semiconductor Memory Market

Manufacturers offer various types of semiconductor memory chips, namely SRAM, MRAM, DRAM, Flash ROM, and others. The dynamic random access memory (DRAM) segment held the largest market share of more than 45.0% in 2019. The growth is attributed to growing computing capabilities with Artificial Intelligence (AI) in smartwatches, laptops, and smartphones requiring compatible memory solutions.

Besides, rising integration of electronic components in vehicles is expected to create growth opportunities for DRAM semiconductor memory industry players. DRAM memory used in Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and lighting control offers improved connectivity and high-speed to vehicle systems. Moreover, several market players are offering automotive semiconductor memory chips in order to cater to high demand in the automotive industry.

For instance, in November 2018, Micron Technology, Inc., a memory and storage solutions provider, announced an alliance with BMW Group. This alliance was intended to help Micron Technology, Inc. to improve its storage and memory technology in the automotive sector, along with expanding its product portfolio of NOR, NAND, and DRAM technologies globally. Furthermore, this collaboration would help BMW Group to improve the development of their automotive memory solutions.

Application Insights: Semiconductor Memory Market

In 2019, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 35.0% of the global revenue. The consumer electronics vertical is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for all the players involved in the value chain on the back of increasing the use of semiconductor memory in smartphones, wearable devices, and tablets across the globe. Semiconductor memory offers various advantages including increased storage, improved volatile memory, high endurance, and low power consumption, leading to increased adoption of the component in the consumer electronics industry. Moreover, consumer electronics manufacturers are collaborating with technology providers to provide high technology products to consumers.

The automotive segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. The growth is attributed to the growing adoption of advanced safety systems in automobiles, such as airbags, lighting, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and braking, which use several sensors and Engine Control Units (ECUs). These sensors and ECUs need highly efficient memory components. Thus, automotive manufacturers are increasingly adopting semiconductor memory chips for vehicle safety systems owing to their low power consumption and improved performance advantages.

Furthermore, the in-vehicle communication system is calling for non-volatile memory, such as flash ROM. This flash ROM helps in creating efficient wireless connections and storing numerous security certificates. In recent years, semiconductor memory manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing products depending on the requirements of automobile manufacturers to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Regional Insights: Semiconductor Memory Market

Asia Pacific held the largest share of more than 45.0% in 2019. The growth is attributed to rising data center investments in countries, including India, Singapore, and Indonesia, thus creating a high demand for semiconductor memory in the region. Moreover, developing economies such as China, Japan, and India are supporting the market growth due to various factors such as rising production of memory chips and consumer electronics products, growing digitization, and rising penetration of high-tech gadgets. Moreover, several major players such as Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation and Samsung are adopting market strategies to expand their offerings in the region owing to the easy availability of raw materials at a lower cost, thereby propelling the market growth.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic, which recently spread across Asia Pacific countries, especially China, has highly impacted the steady growth of the regional market. Besides China, various other Asian countries including Taiwan, Singapore, and South Korea are the major contributors to the market growth. However, considering the fact that China is coming close to its recovery phase, it is anticipated the impact of this pandemic on the growth of Chinas market would be at a lesser rate compared to Japan and India over the forecast years.

North America is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period, followed by Europe. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, U.S., Germany, France, U.K., and Italy were expected to witness the highest growth in the region on account of rising research & development (R&D) activities by companies and presence of large market players dedicated to developing new technologies. However, the European market is expected to have a long term impact (2-3 years or more) of COVID-19, considering the worsening situations in Italy, Spain, Germany, and France. Moreover, the U.S. has few expectations with respect to the market growth over the forecast period, considering the country€™s efforts towards flattening the COVID-19 curve.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Semiconductor Memory Market

Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) providers are focusing on research & development, which, in turn, would help increase their market presence. For instance, in August 2019, Macronix International Co., Ltd. announced the implementation of its ArmorFlash memory on the artificial intelligence (AI) based ADAS systems, including NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier and DRIVE AGX Pegasus, through autonomous driving solutions for better quality and secured data storage. Some of the prominent players in the global semiconductor memory market include:

Key companies Profiled: Semiconductor Memory Market Report

Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

Micron Technology

Macronix International Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix

Taiwan Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

IBM

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global semiconductor memory market report on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

SRAM

MRAM

DRAM

Flash ROM

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Others

