Active Smart Intelligent Packaging Market 2020- Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Growth Factor and Future Investments by Forecast to 2027

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, in the report titled, ‘Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market for Cosmetics and Personal Care: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Historical Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027’. In terms of value, the global active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is projected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2027, owing to various factors. In this report, TMR delivers detailed insights about the current market scenario, trends, and opportunities in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care.

Due to evolving Internet of Things (IoT) technology in the packaging industry, North America and Europe are estimated to be prominent regions for the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care. In the United States, the developed retail sector and logistics industry are playing key roles in increasing the share of the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care. In the United States active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, smart labels and tags are expected to create lucrative opportunities throughout the forecast period, due to retailers’ need for preventing stealing and counterfeiting in cosmetics and personal care products.

In 2019, Europe is estimated to be a prominent active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, but is expected to witness sluggish growth after 2019. 2021 onwards, the North America active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is expected to take over the dominance of Europe. Owing to rapid adoption of technology, Spain is projected to witness fast-paced growth in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care. The active packaging segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019-2027, due to high spending on the research and development of active packaging industry leaders. The track and trace function is anticipated to be the key functional preference in the Europe active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness fast-paced growth in the global active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care. Growing number of IoT system providers, and smart label and code manufacturers from China, India, and ASEAN counters are expected to provide strong growth to the smart packaging market for cosmetics and personal care. In the overall Asia Pacific active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, active packaging is expected to account for below 1% share throughout the forecast period. China is estimated to be a prominent country in the Asia Pacific active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care, followed by Japan and India. The India active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is expected to witness fast-paced growth, due to the growing luxury cosmetics market, and the entry of new augmented reality interactive label and packaging providers.

The Latin America active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is expected to lose market share by 110 BPS to North America by the end of 2027. Brazil is estimated to hold around half of the market share in Latin America during the forecast period. In Latin America, the Argentina active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is expected to witness impressive growth during 2019 and 2027. The Middle East & Africa active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care is estimated to hold a minor market share of around 3% during the forecast period, owing to less number of cosmetics and personal care players in the region. GCC countries are anticipated to be lucrative active, smart and intelligent packaging markets for cosmetics and personal care throughout the forecast period.

Key players performing in the global active, smart and intelligent packaging market for cosmetics and personal care are 3M Company, Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Cosmogen, Coveris Holdings S.A., Crown Holdings, Inc., Cryolog S.A., Deltatrak Inc., Landec Corporation, LCR Hallcrest LLC, Multisorb Technologies, Inc., PakSense, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, ShockWatch, Inc., Temptime Corporation, Thin Film Electronics ASA., Timestrip UK Ltd., Varcode, Ltd., and Vitsab International AB.

