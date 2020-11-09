Global Cellulose Acetate Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

The global cellulose acetate market reached a value of US$ 4 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Cellulose acetate is a semi-synthetic chemical compound which is obtained by the acetylation of cellulose fibers. It is produced by the reaction of cellulose with acetic acid and acetic anhydride in the presence of a catalyst (sulfuric acid).

Global Cellulose Acetate Market Trends:

The critical factor that drives the market is the elevating number of smokers, as cellulose acetate is primarily used to produce cigarette filter tow, which helps in removing tar and nicotine. Furthermore, cellulose acetate is used in the manufacturing of textiles and apparel as a replacement of silk owing to its softness, comfort, low-cost and heat-resistance. It is also utilized as a film base in photography, as a component in adhesives and as a frame material for eyeglasses. Along with this, the growing usage of cellulose acetate in home furnishing products and its rising application as a biodegradable plastic by various end use industries have bolstered the growth of the market. Moreover, the advancements made by manufacturers to improve the properties of cellulose acetate are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the near future.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Cellulose Acetate Market Segmentation:

Market Break by Application

Cigarette Filters

LCD

Yarn

Coating, Plastics and Films

Market Break by Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Some of the major players include Eastman chemical Company (NYSE: EMN), Solvay (OTCMKTS: SVYSF), Celanese Corporation, Daicel Corporation, China National Tobacco Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Sichuan Push Acetati Co. Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Sappi Limited, etc.

