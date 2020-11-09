Global Digital Holography Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

The global digital holography market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31% during 2020-2025., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
Digital holography refers to the technique of interferometric imaging that is used to produce 3-Dimensional (3D) holograms of objects or products using a charge-coupled device (CCD). The device produces multiple light waves by scattering a laser beam, which creates an image of the object by using diffraction. These images are recorded through a video camera and are further transferred to a computer for 3D reconstruction. This technique finds extensive application across various industries, including advertising, education, engineering, medical, military and aerospace.
Global Digital Holography Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the growing demand for high-end technological solutions in the healthcare industry, which utilizes the technique to perform non-invasive diagnosis of medical ailments and for conducting biomedical research. Furthermore, digital holography is increasingly being utilized across the manufacturing sector for conducting quality checks and screening products with abnormalities or defects. Other factors, including various technological advancements and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Digital Holography Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Technology Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Component Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Vertical
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 SWOT Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Strengths
6.3 Weaknesses
6.4 Opportunities
6.5 Threats
7 Value Chain Analysis
8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
8.4 Degree of Competition
8.5 Threat of New Entrants
8.6 Threat of Substitutes
9 Market Breakup by Technology Type
9.1 Gabor’s (In-Line) Holography
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Off-Axis Holography
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Component Type
10.1 Hardware
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Major Types
10.1.2.1 CCD Camera
10.1.2.2 Laser
10.1.2.3 Micro-display
10.1.2.4 Beam Splitter
10.1.2.5 Mirror
10.1.2.6 Others
10.1.3 Market Forecast
10.2 Software
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Application
11.1 Digital Holographic Displays
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Digital Holographic Microscopy
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Holographic Television and Telepresence
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Others
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Vertical
12.1 Automotive
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Medical
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Aerospace and Defense
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Others
12.4.1 Market Trends
12.4.2 Market Forecast
13 Market Breakup by Region
13.1 Asia Pacific
13.1.1 Market Trends
13.1.2 Market Forecast
13.2 Europe
13.2.1 Market Trends
13.2.2 Market Forecast
13.3 North America
13.3.1 Market Trends
13.3.2 Market Forecast
13.4 Middle East and Africa
13.4.1 Market Trends
13.4.2 Market Forecast
13.5 Latin America
13.5.1 Market Trends
13.5.2 Market Forecast
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Lyncée Tec
14.3.2 EON Reality
14.3.3 Zebra Imaging (ZBRA)
14.3.4 Real View Imaging Ltd
14.3.5 Ovizio Imaging Ltd
14.3.6 Holoxica
14.3.7 Geola Digital
14.3.8 zSpace Inc
14.3.9 Jasper Display Corporation
14.3.10 LEIA Inc
