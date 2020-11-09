Excellent growth of the industrial hemp market with key suppliers such as Hempco Food and Fiber Inc., HempFlax BV, The Konoplex Group

Industrial hemp is also known as hemp. Industrial hemp is the strain of the cannabis sativa plant species that is typically found in the northern hemisphere. Industrial hemp is cultivated for industrial (non-medicinal) use and consumer products. Industrial hemp is low in active tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and high in fiber. Industrial hemp can be used to replace many potentially harmful products such as tree paper, plastics, petroleum based products that do not break down quickly. Industrial hemp is produced in various countries around the world. The main producers are Canada, France and China.

The major players featured in this report are: COLORADO HEMP WORKS, Dun Agro, Ecofibre Ltd, GenCanna Global USA, Inc., Hemp Oil Canada, Hemp Pol et, Hemp, Inc., Hempco Food and Fiber Inc., HempFlax BV, The Konoplex Group

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Industrial Hemp Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with special emphasis on the analysis of global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the industrial hemp market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, source, and geography. The global industrial hemp market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the major industrial hemp market players and presents key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global industrial hemp market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and source. Based on type, the market is segmented into Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, CBD Hemp Oil, and Hemp Fiber. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food products, textiles, beverages, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and others. On the basis of source, the market is segmented into conventional and organic.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative insights. It provides an overview and forecast of the global industrial hemp market based on various segments. It also provides the market size and forecast estimates from 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. The industrial hemp market by region is then sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. GUIDE TO THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Industrial hemp market – by type

1.3.2 Industrial hemp market – by application

1.3.3 Industrial hemp market – by source

1.3.4 Industrial hemp market – by region

1.3.4.1 By country

2. MAIN SAMPLES

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. INDUSTRIAL MARKET FOR L and SCAPE HEMP

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest analysis

4.2.5 South America and plant – Analysis of pests

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. INDUSTRIAL HEMP MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET FACTORS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRICTIONS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ASSESSMENT OF DRIVERS and WITHDRAWALS

6. INDUSTRIAL HEMP MARKET – WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. INDUSTRIAL HEMP – OVERVIEW OF THE WORLD MARKET

6.2. INDUSTRIAL HEMP – GLOBAL MARKET and FORECASTS TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING / MARKET SHARE

7. INDUSTRIAL HEMP MARKET – REVENUES AND FORECASTS UNTIL 2027 – TYPE

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. TYPE MARKET FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS

7.3. HEMP SEED

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Hemp Seeds Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4. HEMP SEED OIL

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Hemp Oil Market Forecast and Analysis

7.5. CBD HEMP OIL

Continue…..

