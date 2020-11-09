Global Telecom Power Systems Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

The global telecom power systems market was worth US$ 3.7 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
Telecom power systems provide a stable electricity supply to telecom towers in case of fluctuations or interruptions in grid power. The major components of these systems include batteries, rectifiers or inverters, and power system controllers. Although most telecom systems are powered by grids, they can be integrated with renewable energy sources to reduce the operating costs. Telecom power systems form an essential part of communication networks as they help in maintaining various services such as fixed-lines and high-speed internet data.
Telecom Power Systems Market Trends:
A rise in the demand for telecom services, particularly in emerging regions such as Asia, the Middle East and Africa, has resulted in the expansion of the global telecom power systems market. Moreover, the growing number of smartphone users has created a demand for advanced network services, such as 4G and VoLTE. Apart from this, manufacturers are introducing power systems with improved flexibility, smarter energy control, enhanced monitoring capabilities, and high energy efficiency and power density. They are also developing power systems which can operate with the help of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. These power systems are particularly useful in remote locations or areas with an inefficient power supply.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Telecom Power Systems Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Component
5.5 Market Breakup by Power Source
5.6 Market Breakup by Grid Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.12 Key Success and Risk Factors
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 DC
6.2 AC
7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Rectifiers
7.2 Converters
7.3 Controllers
7.4 Heat Management Systems
7.5 Generators
7.6 Others
8 Market Breakup by Power Source
8.1 Diesel-Battery
8.2 Diesel-Solar
8.3 Diesel-Wind
8.4 Multiple Sources
9 Market Breakup by Grid Type
9.1 On Grid
9.2 Off Grid
9.3 Bad Grid
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
11.3 Profiles of Key Players
11.3.1 Delta Electronics
11.3.2 Eaton
11.3.3 ABB Group
11.3.4 Huawei Technologies Co.
11.3.5 Schneider Electric
11.3.6 Vertiv Co.
11.3.7 Cummins Power
11.3.8 Myers Power Products, Inc.
11.3.9 Ascot Industrial
11.3.10 Unipower
