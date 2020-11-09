Gas Compressor Market by Compressor Type, End Use Industry & Companies Analysis 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Gas Compressors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global gas compressors market grew at a CAGR of 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Gas compressors are mechanical devices used to increase the static pressure of a gas by decreasing the volume. Two commonly used gas compressors are positive displacement and dynamic gas compressors. Positive displacement compressors comprise rotary and reciprocating variants that compress the gas by confining it in a closed space and increasing the pressure. Whereas the dynamic compressor employs a centrifugal and axial compressor that compresses the gas through the mechanical impellers or rotating vanes. These compressors are used for gases, such as ethylene, fluorine, argon, etc. As a result, they find numerous applications in manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, and power generation.

The significantly growing oil and gas industry is propelling the gas compressors market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of the compressors for processing and transporting renewable energy resources over long distances also augment the product demand.

Moreover, rising utilization in hospitals during surgical procedures and in air filtration duct systems to maintain air quality and prevent contamination further drives the gas compressors market growth. The demand is also catalyzed by the advent of energy-efficient portable compressors for industrial automation and innovative product variants with enhanced performance capabilities, improved storage tanks, requiring minimal maintenance and fuel consumption.

Gas Compressors Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the gas compressors market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Ariel Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Bauer Compressors Inc.

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG

Exterran Corporation

Gardner Denver Inc.

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Kobelco

Siemens AG.

The report has segmented the global gas compressors market on the basis of compressor type, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Compressor Type:

Positive Displacement Compressor

Dynamic Compressor

Breakup by End Use Industry:

General Manufacturing

Construction

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Power Generation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

