Global Medical Textiles Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to the IMARC Group, the global medical textiles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2020-2025.

Medical textiles, or healthcare textiles, refer to the products that are specially designed for implants, surgeries, clinical treatments and first aid procedures. They aid in the absorption of bodily fluids and are non-toxic, non-allergenic, biocompatible, flexible and lightweight. Bandages, gauzes, pressure garments, prosthetic socks, protective eye pads, orthopedic belts and breathing masks are the most common types of medical textiles available in the market. These products replace the need to use artificial tissues, ligaments and joints in surgeries and allow faster recovery of the patient.

For more information about this report visit: https://is.gd/5KCjLa

Global Medical Textiles Market Trends:

The global market is driven by the thriving medical industry, along with the rising geriatric population across the globe. Owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, there is a growing demand for various medical textile products to be utilized in surgeries and other medical procedures. Furthermore, the increasing adoption rates of biocompatible nanofibers in tissue engineering, drug delivery and wound healing are also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, including growing concerns regarding patient protection and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-textiles-market/requestsample

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Medical Textiles Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Non-Woven

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Knitted

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Woven

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Implantable Goods

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Non-Implantable Goods

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Healthcare & Hygiene Products

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Europe

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Asahi Kasei (otcmkts:AHKSY)

13.3.2 Cardinal Health

13.3.3 Freudenberg

13.3.4 Getinge (otcmkts:GNGBY)

13.3.5 KCWW (NYSE: KMB)

13.3.6 Schouw

13.3.7 ATEX Technologies Inc.,

13.3.8 Bally Ribbon Mills

13.3.9 Vestagen Technical Textiles Inc.

13.3.10 Bluestar Silicones

13.3.11 Biomedical Structures

13.3.12 Medical Grade Innovations

13.3.13 Strategic Partners

13.3.14 Life Threads LLC

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1568&flag=C

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Browse other market research reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cellulose-acetate-market-analysis-2020-industry-overview-size-share-price-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-till-2025-imarc-group-2020-09-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cassava-processing-market-2020-industry-report-trends-growth-share-and-forecast-till-2025-imarc-group-2020-09-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/rare-earth-magnets-market-2020-industry-analysis-growth-price-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-till-2025-imarc-group-2020-09-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/tft-lcd-panel-market-analysis-2020-industry-trends-growth-share-opportunities-and-forecast-till-2025-imarc-group-2020-09-05