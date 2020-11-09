Global Medical Textiles Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to the IMARC Group, the global medical textiles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2020-2025.
Medical textiles, or healthcare textiles, refer to the products that are specially designed for implants, surgeries, clinical treatments and first aid procedures. They aid in the absorption of bodily fluids and are non-toxic, non-allergenic, biocompatible, flexible and lightweight. Bandages, gauzes, pressure garments, prosthetic socks, protective eye pads, orthopedic belts and breathing masks are the most common types of medical textiles available in the market. These products replace the need to use artificial tissues, ligaments and joints in surgeries and allow faster recovery of the patient.
Global Medical Textiles Market Trends:
The global market is driven by the thriving medical industry, along with the rising geriatric population across the globe. Owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, there is a growing demand for various medical textile products to be utilized in surgeries and other medical procedures. Furthermore, the increasing adoption rates of biocompatible nanofibers in tissue engineering, drug delivery and wound healing are also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, including growing concerns regarding patient protection and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Medical Textiles Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Application
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Non-Woven
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Knitted
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Woven
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Implantable Goods
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Non-Implantable Goods
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Healthcare & Hygiene Products
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 Europe
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 North America
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Middle East and Africa
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Asahi Kasei (otcmkts:AHKSY)
13.3.2 Cardinal Health
13.3.3 Freudenberg
13.3.4 Getinge (otcmkts:GNGBY)
13.3.5 KCWW (NYSE: KMB)
13.3.6 Schouw
13.3.7 ATEX Technologies Inc.,
13.3.8 Bally Ribbon Mills
13.3.9 Vestagen Technical Textiles Inc.
13.3.10 Bluestar Silicones
13.3.11 Biomedical Structures
13.3.12 Medical Grade Innovations
13.3.13 Strategic Partners
13.3.14 Life Threads LLC
