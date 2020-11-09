Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Report 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global automatic identification and data capture market grew at a CAGR of 11% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technique is used to obtain, record, and convert data into a digital file. This file may include images, audio, and other digital data, transferable into a computer without human intervention. Few common AIDC tools are barcode scanners, magnetic strips, smart cards, optical character recognition (OCR), biometric systems, and radio frequency identification (RFID) systems. These tools offer data encoding, machine scanning, and data decoding, which are widely employed in asset and inventory management, security, and workflow management across industries.

Growing digitization and expanding industrial automation have enlightened the end-users regarding the benefits of advanced systems for data security, driving the demand for AIDC solutions. Additionally, the growing adoption of these tools in the healthcare industry for enhanced visibility of information, accurate data capturing, and optimal operational efficiency.

Moreover, technological innovations, like RFID systems, including scanners and tags, find applications across various industries, which further induces the automatic identification and data capture market growth. The deployment of favorable government policies to promote the adoption of AIDC solutions are also expected to foster the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market.

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the automatic identification and data capture market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the AIDC market.

Some of these key players include:

Alien Technology LLC

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra SpA)

Epson America Inc. (Seiko Epson Corporation)

Godex International Co Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

NEC Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Sato Holdings Corporation

Sick AG

Synaptics Incorporated

Toshiba TEC Corporation

TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

The report has segmented the global automatic identification and data capture market on the basis of offering, product type, vertical and region.

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Product Type:

Barcode Scanners

Magnetic Stripe Cards

Smart Cards

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems

RFID Products

Biometric Systems

Breakup by Vertical:

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

