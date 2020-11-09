Head-UP Display Market Trends, Share, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Head-Up Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global head-up display market size reached US$ 1,120 Million in 2019. A head-up display (HUD) is a transparent display that exhibits data and visual elements without the requirement of the user to look away from their usual viewpoint. It mainly comprises three components, which include a combiner, projector unit and video generation computer. HUDs provide easy access to relevant information, such as speed, warning signals and indicators for navigation, without disturbing the concentration of the driver. Designed initially for military vehicles, HUDs are nowadays widely equipped in passenger and commercial vehicles to fulfill the safety, comfort and entertainment needs of the users.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/head-up-display-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

According to the ‘Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018’ by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.35 Million people, especially among the age of 5-29 years, die annually due to road accidents. Consequently, there is a growing focus on the installation of active safety systems like HUDs in automobiles across the globe. Moreover, on account of rapid urbanization and inflating income levels, there is a rise in the demand for luxury and high-end cars. This, in confluence, with the boosting sales of automobiles worldwide, is strengthening the HUD market growth. Apart from this, some of the leading vendors are increasing their focus on research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative products. Similarly, head-up display for car manufacturers are also collaborating with HUD market players to launch HUDs in the middle car segment. On account of these factors, the market value is projected to reach US$ 3,897 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Windshield

Combiner Glass

Collision Warning Only HUDs

Market Breakup by Analysis:

Conventional Reality-Based HUDs

Augmented Reality-Based HUDs

Market Breakup by Technology:

CRT Based

Digital HUDs Optical Waveguide Digital Micromirror Device Light-Emitting Diode Others



Market Breakup by Application:

Aviation

Automotive

Aftermarket

On the basic of application type automotive and aftermarket hold the largest market share.

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, the market has been classified into Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and others); North America (the United States and Canada); Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa (the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran and others).

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being:

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Visteon Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Thales Group

MicroVision Inc.

DENSO Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

BAE Systems Plc

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2WnlZW5

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Single User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1913&method=1

Corporate User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1913&method=3

Other Report:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pickles-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-trends-price-arts-and-research-report-2020-09-28

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/home-security-system-market-2020-2025-size-share-technology-price-demand-trends-and-research-report-2020-09-28

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/stevia-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-price-demand-growth-and-research-report-2020-09-28

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/generic-drug-market-2020-2025-by-region-us-canada-size-share-and-research-report-2020-09-28

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/amino-acids-market-2020-2025-feed-food-unnatural-industry-trends-and-research-report-2020-09-28

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fuel-cell-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-industry-forecast-and-research-report-2020-09-28

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mobile-advertising-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-demand-and-research-report-2020-09-28

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/television-tv-advertising-market-2020-2025-size-share-value-and-research-report-2020-09-28

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gaming-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-growth-value-and-research-report-2020-09-28

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/australia-coffee-and-tea-capsules-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-and-research-report-2020-09-28

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800