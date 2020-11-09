Automotive Simulation Market Rising at a US$ 3,439.3 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Automotive Simulation market is expected to reach US$ 3,439.3 Mn in 2027 with a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Automotive Simulation Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Automotive Simulation Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Automotive Simulation.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Automotive Simulation market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Automotive Simulation market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Simulation market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Automotive Simulation market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

Altair Engineering Inc. (Michigan, United States), Ansys, Inc. (Pennsylvania, United States), Dassault Systèmes SE ( France), Design Simulation Technologies Inc., dSPACE GmbH , (Paderborn, Germany) ESI group, IPG Automotive GmbH, PTC Inc, Siemens AG, SIMUL8 Corporation, Synopsys, Inc., and The MathWorks, Inc.

Market Segmentation

Market By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

Market By Component

Software

Services

Market By Application

Prototyping

Testing

Market By Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Simulation

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Automotive Simulation Market By Deployment

1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Simulation Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Deployment (2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Simulation Market Revenue Share By Deployment in 2019

1.2.2.3. On-premises

1.2.2.4. Cloud

1.2.3. Automotive Simulation Market By Component

1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Simulation Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component (2020-2027)

1.2.3.1.1. Software

1.2.3.1.2. Services

1.2.4. Automotive Simulation Market By Application

1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Simulation Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Prototyping

1.2.4.3. Testing

1.2.5. Automotive Simulation Market By Sales Channel

1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Simulation Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Sales Channel (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. OEMs

1.2.5.3. Aftermarket

1.2.6. Automotive Simulation Market By Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Automotive Simulation Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.6.2. North America Automotive Simulation Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.3. Europe Automotive Simulation Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Simulation Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Automotive Simulation Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive Simulation Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Simulation Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Simulation Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Automotive Simulation Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Automotive Simulation Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Automotive Simulation MARKET By Deployment

4.1. Global Automotive Simulation Revenue By Deployment

4.2. On-premises

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Cloud

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Automotive Simulation MARKET By Component

5.1. Global Automotive Simulation Revenue By Component

5.2. Software

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Automotive Simulation MARKET By Application

6.1. Global Automotive Simulation Revenue By Application

6.2. Prototyping

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Testing

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. Automotive Simulation MARKET By Sales Channel

7.1. Global Automotive Simulation Revenue By Sales Channel

7.2. OEMs

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3. Aftermarket

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA Automotive Simulation MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. North America Automotive Simulation Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. North America Automotive Simulation Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. Automotive Simulation Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. EUROPE Automotive Simulation MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Europe Automotive Simulation Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Europe Automotive Simulation Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC Automotive Simulation MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Simulation Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Simulation Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA Automotive Simulation MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Latin America Automotive Simulation Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America Automotive Simulation Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. Mexico

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Automotive Simulation MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Middle East & Africa Automotive Simulation Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive Simulation Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

12.3. GCC

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4. South Africa

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Deployment, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Altair Engineering Inc. (Michigan, United States)

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Ansys, Inc. (Pennsylvania, United States)

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Dassault Systèmes SE ( France)

3.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Design Simulation Technologies Inc.

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. dSPACE GmbH

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. (Paderborn, Germany) ESI group

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. PTC Inc

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Siemens AG

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. SIMUL8 Corporation

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. Synopsys, Inc.

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Type Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

13.11. The MathWorks, Inc.

13.11.1. Company Snapshot

13.11.2. Overview

13.11.3. Financial Overview

13.11.4. Type Portfolio

13.11.5. Key Developments

13.11.6. Strategies

13.12. Others

13.12.1. Company Snapshot

13.12.2. Overview

13.12.3. Financial Overview

13.12.4. Type Portfolio

13.12.5. Key Developments

13.12.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

