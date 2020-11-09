Stuffed and Plush Toys Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2030

Stuffed and Plush Toys Market: Overview

Vast rise in trend of gifting for various occasions such as birthdays, Christmas, and New Year is anticipated to account for continued sales in the stuffed and plush toys market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. In addition, changing tradition of gifting stuffed toys in place of traditional gifts for festive occasions is adding a new dimension to the growth of stuffed and plush toys market.

Key parameters based on which the stuffed and plush toys market is divided are product type, sales channel, stuffing material, and region.

Stuffed and Plush Toys Market: Competitive Landscape

Product innovation for integrating with technology is the key focus of large players in the highly competitive stuffed and plush toys market. Besides being battery operated, several latest products in the stuffed and plush toys market are now equipped with GPS trackers and sensors for monitoring of children when they play independently. Such innovations provide a competitive advantage for players in the stuffed and plush toys market.

Leading players in the global stuffed and plush toys market include Mattel, Lego, Sima-Dickie Group, Budsies, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Bandai, Hasbro, Spin Master Ltd, GIANTmicrobes, and Ty Inc.

Do you want to assess potential implications of COVID-19 pandemic on your business and boost your preparedness? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure for this report

Stuffed and Plush Toys Market: Key Trends

Rising use of stuffed and plush toys for therapeutics is providing ample opportunities to the stuffed and plush toys market. According to clinical evidence, stuffed toys help patients of dementia and Alzheimer’s to regain childlike behavior, which is therapeutic to improve their memory. Further, stuffed and plush toys help patients of neurological diseases to feel happy and relaxed.

Product innovation for use of superior quality material is adding a new dimension to the growth of stuffed and plush toys market. Stuffed toys manufactured of fur often become breeding ground for bacteria and germs. This has led product manufacturers to replace fur with fabric which is safe to play with. Stuffed toys made of soft cotton fabric are safe for the skin, and want children to cuddle them when sleeping.