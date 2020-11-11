Growth Outlook: How COVID-19 change the picture of Organic Food Market

Organic products are grown and produced naturally. Organic livestock are raised for eggs, meat, and dairy products. They are raised in natural habitats and are feed with organic products. Such livestock are refrained from any kind of growth hormones, antibiotics, or any kind of animal by-products.

While each country follows its own way of processing organic products, the U.S. is no exception. They grow organic crops without bioengineered genes (GMOs), synthetic pesticides, sewage sludge-based fertilizers, or petroleum-based fertilizers.

As the organic foods are grown naturally, the people are aware of its benefits. Good health and greater physical immunity are two most sought-for things by the young population of today. Given the benefits, the popularity of organic foods has increased in the recent years. Some benefits of organic food are mentioned below:

Benefits of Organic Products

Organic food comes with lesser pesticides or other harmful chemicals. In traditional agriculture, herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides are used extensively to protect the crops from outside attackers. When these crops are reaped and processed for consumption, residues of the chemicals remains. On the other hand, organic produces don’t contain pesticides. Another benefit of organic livestock is that they are not fed antibiotics, artificial growth hormones, or animal by-products. Animal byproducts and antibiotics may prove harmful for the livestock. Moreover, organic animals get natural sun and air and sufficient space for moving around. Studies have proved that organic meat and milk contain more nutrients than the traditional ones. The levels omega-3 fatty acids and other fatty acids are up to 50 percent higher in organic meat and milk than the traditionally raised livestock. Organic food doesn’t contain Genetically Modified Organisms or GMOs. GMO or genetically engineered (GE) foods are plants whose DNA has been changed to restraint pesticides. Grazing on natural grass for a great amount of time increases the quantity of CLA (conjugated linoleic acid) in livestock products. Natural grass absorbs the sun’s energy by the photosynthesis process which is then transformed into the most beneficial CLA by the herbivores that feed on it.CLA is a healthy fatty acid which strengthens heart and ensures cardiovascular protection. It is found in organic meat and milk products in large quantities. Unlike traditional farming practices, organic products are grown naturally without any artificial measures. In the conventional farming, the farmers take resort to genetic modifications in order to enhance production rate and profit. Such practices reduce the nutritious value of the products which lowers the immunity system of its consumers.On the contrary, organic food products always contain high levels of mineral and vitamin substances. This is because the soil life offers the most appropriate mechanism for crops to access the nutrients of the soil. Organic farming helps in protecting the environmental resources with minimal interference. Since organic farming doesn’t use any kind of chemicals, there are no risk of air, water, and soil pollution. Thus, organic farming helps sustaining a safe and green environment. Many incidents have been recorded related to food poisoning. Spinach, eggs, peanut butter, other foods from fast food restaurants have been the main carrier of such poisons. These are basically the conventionally-grown food products. They are drugged, vaccinated, and fed on animal byproducts in order to gain profit in the market. On the other hand, organic foods are naturally grown and they don’t contain any substance that is harmful for both the product and the consumer.

To conclude, the organic food market will gain more profit during the upcoming years because of these beneficial factors. The longing for proper health and physique is another reason organic products will gain more popularity in the years to come.

