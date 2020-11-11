Industry Verticals: Future Business Scope in Plant Based Meat Market

According to a latest report published by Research Dive, the global plant-based market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% and generate $35,900.0 million in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The North America market for plant-based meat is predicted to lead the global industry owing to the growing population of vegetarians in the region. In addition, due to the increase in obesity and heart diseases rates, people are shifting towards healthy lifestyle in the region, which is other factor expected to propel the regional market growth.

Download Sample Report of the Global Plant-based Meat Market @ https://www.researchdive.com/request-toc-and-sample/306



Market Dynamics

The growing health awareness and the rising transformation of people to turn into vegans are the significant factors expected to boost the growth of the global plant-based meat market. Moreover, the continuous R&D efforts to enhance taste & appearance along with novel product launches in the market are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the global industry by 2027. However, the increasing usage of additives in plant-based meats which makes it not so healthy option is predicted to hamper the market growth in the near future.



Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The report segments the global plant-based meat market by Type, Product, Ingredients, End User, and Region.

By type, the global market is classified into pork, chicken, fish, turkey, and lamb. Of these, the chicken segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market over the forecast period because chicken is the most broadly used and most common type of plant-based meat used in different strips, burgers, nuggets, and sausages.

By product, the overall market is classified into burgers, sausages, strips, nuggets, slices, meatballs, fillets, slides, cutlets, fingers, and crumbles. Among these, the burger segment is expected to dominate the industry by 2027 as burger is the most common products consumed across the globe.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Global Plant-based Meat Market. Click here to Connect with Analyst @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/306

By ingredients, the overall industry is classified into beans, soy, wheat, oats, pea, quinoa, nuts, and seeds. Among these, the soy segment is projected to grow at healthy rate in the forecast period owing to the growing demand for soy due to its high protein content.

By end-user, the global market is categorized into hotel industry, food industry, and household. Of these, the hotel industry segment is expected to have a majority of share in by 2027 mainly because the increase in collaboration of manufacturers with hotel partners for introduction of new products in the market.

Geographically, the global market is divided into North America, LAMEA, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players functioning in the global plant-based meat market are The Vegetarian Butcher, Beyond Meat Inc., DuPont, Nestle S.A., Pinnacle Foods, MorningStar Farms, Amy’s Kitchen, Royal Wessanen, Taifun-Tofu GmbH, and Quorn Foods.

Further, the report outlines several aspects of all these industry players such as SWOT analysis, recent strategic moves & developments, financial performance, and product portfolio.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/