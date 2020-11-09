Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market (2020 To 2025) SWOT Analysis Has Been Used To Understand The Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

The global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds market was valued at USD 247.33million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 320.18millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.91% from 2017 to 2025.

Stable isotope labeled products serve as useful tools in the study of steady state and dynamic metabolomics. These compounds are ideal for studying metabolic flux, as they closely mimic endogenous natural abundance metabolites. The market is expected to grow due to expansion of biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies all over the globe.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increased R&D Activities

1.2 Favorable Regulatory scenario

1.3 Increasing prevalence of cancer

1.4 Growing demand of proteomics research

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of compounds

Market Segmentation:

1. By End User:

1.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

1.2 Academic & Research Institutes

1.3 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

1.3.1 Other End Users

2. By Application:

2.1 Research

2.1.1 Biomedical Research

2.1.2 Pharmaceutical Research

2.1.3 Environmental & Ecological Research

2.1.4 Agricultural Research

2.2 Clinical Diagnostics

2.3 Industrial

2.4 Other Applications

3. By Type:

3.1 Deuterium

3.2 Carbon-13

3.3 Oxygen-18

3.4 Nitrogen-15

3.5 Other Stable Isotopes

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

2. Merck KGaA

3. Urenco Limited

4. Isosciences, LLC (An Mdp Chemicals Company)

5. Medical Isotopes, Inc.

6. Omicron Biochemicals, Inc.

7. Nordion (Canada) Inc. (A Sterigenics International LLC Company)

8. Trace Sciences International

9. Alsachim

10. Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

11. Perkinelmer Inc.

12. Rotem Industries Israel Ltd

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

