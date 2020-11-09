Asia Pacific Visual Analytics Market is expected to reach US$ 2279.8 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 13.1% 

Asia Pacific Visual analytics market is expected to grow from US$ 858.1 Mn in 2017 to US$ 2279.8 Mn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 13.1% from the year 2018 to 2025.

The Asia Pacific Visual Analytics Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Top Key Companies mentioned in the Report-

ALTERYX, INC.

IBM CORPORATION

Microsoft Corporation

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

ORACLE CORPORATION

QLIK TECHNOLOGIES INC

SAP SE

SAS INSTITUTE INC.

Tableau Software

TIBCO SOFTWARE INC.

In the current market scenario, volume and flow of data have increased significantly, which has influenced the growth of visual analytics market. Large organizations are actively focusing on adoption of robust visual analytics tools as they deal with a massive amount of data. Large organizations utilize visual analytics procedure and tools to analyze the massive amounts of data to gain insights and make decisions to achieve the long term objectives. The developments in the field of Big Data, Business Intelligence (BI) and other associated technologies are further expected to propel the growth of Asia Pacific by various industry verticals for performing different business functions. A high concentration of technological industry verticals in the US augurs good for the growth of the visual analytics market in the country.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications and this is expected to cause the demand in the market.

