Outdoor Clothing Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis during 2018 -2026

Global Outdoor Clothing Market – Snapshot

Outdoor activities are increasing across the world. Developed regions such as the U.S. and Europe have a long tradition of participating in outdoor activities. According to Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), in the U.S., approximately 49.0% of the population aged over six years (which is 146.1 million), participated in at least one outdoor activity in 2017. From 2006 till 2017, outdoor participation in the U.S., averaged above 40.0% of the U.S. population above six. In 2017, outdoor participation in the U.S. was 49.0%. In Europe, outdoor activities are promoted by the European Outdoor Group (EOG). The EOG has developed a long term vision for the European outdoor industry till 2020. Thus, rise in outdoor activities is increasing the demand for outdoor clothing products across North America and Europe.

The study provides a conclusive view of the global outdoor clothing market by segmenting it in terms of product type, consumer group, and distribution channel. In terms of product type, the outdoor clothing market has been classified into top wear, bottom wear, and others. Top wear outdoor clothing products are further subcategorized into shirts & t-shirts and jackets & hoodies. Bottom wear outdoor clothing products are subcategorized into trousers, shorts, and leggings & tights. The others product category includes hand wear, head wear, gloves, warmers, etc. Based on consumer group, the market is classified into men, women, and kids. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The distribution channel of offline outdoor clothing products are further subcategorized into large format stores, specialty stores, and individual retailers.

Globally, outdoor activity adoption is increasing among the rising millennial population, subsequently increasing the demand for outdoor clothing. Across the world, manufacturers of outdoor clothing have a good opportunity to expand in the unexplored markets for outdoor clothing made from natural fiber. This is evident from the recent acquisition of Icebreaker Holdings, Ltd. by VF Corporation in April 2018. Icebreaker Holding manufactures outdoor clothing made from merino wool. Similarly, Patagonia which manufactures outdoor clothing made from natural fibers is also expected to increase its revenue in future by manufacturing outdoor clothing products made from natural fibers.

Across the globe, there is a general trend among consumers to stay slim, trim, and healthy. In developed regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan, outdoor clothing manufacturers are attracting aging but active consumers and in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and South America, outdoor clothing manufacturers are attracting the younger population.Globally, women are increasingly taking up outdoor activities. In many developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, etc. the population of individuals of 15 years and more generally have a higher share of female population. Thus, the women’s outdoor clothing segment needs to be further tapped.

Although there is a rising demand for outdoor clothing products across the world, there is also an increase in counterfeit outdoor clothing products. These counterfeit products are increasing their presence on social media such as Facebook and Twitter to increase their sales.In January 2018, Canada based outdoor clothing manufacturer Canada Goose filed a case against Chinese web counterfeiters for selling counterfeit outdoor clothing products containing the trademark of Canada Goose. Counterfeit outdoor clothing products are a major issue for established global outdoor clothing brands such as The North Face, Columbia Sportswear, Patagonia, etc.

Outdoor clothing large format stores or departmental stores are decreasing in number across the world, mostly in developed regions such as North America and Europe due to rising e-commerce penetration and decrease in consumer footfall. On the other hand, specialty outdoor clothing stores are increasing in number across the world. China is seeing an increase in the number of specialty outdoor clothing stores.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global outdoor clothing market including Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Company, Hanesbrands Inc., VF Corporation, Hugo Boss AG, Mizuno Corporation, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour Inc. and Patagonia, Inc.

