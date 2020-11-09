Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Calcium Chloride Market

Key Highlights:

In terms of value, the global calcium chloride market was stood around US$ 1.7 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2019 to 2027

Based on product type, flakes 77% segment held the leading share of the market in 2018 due to its wide range of applications such as de-icing, dust control, and industrial water treatment. Calcium chloride liquid has high density, which makes it suitable for usage in drilling fluid applications. It is used as a clear brine fluid during drilling and oilfield completion operations in the oil & gas industry

segment held In terms of volume and value, the flakes segment held the leading share of the market in due to its wide range of applications such as de-icing, dust control, and industrial water treatment. Calcium chloride liquid has high density, which makes it suitable for usage in drilling fluid applications. It is used as a clear brine fluid during drilling and oilfield completion operations in the oil & gas industry In terms of application, drilling fluids was the dominant application accounted for more than 20% of the total calcium chloride market in 2018. It is likely remain dominant application between 2019 and 2027

Based on region, North America held major share in 2018 and is expected to grow at significant rate of more than 4.0% compared to other region during forecast period 2019 to 2027. Calcium Chloride used as clear brine fluid in drilling & mining operations and de-icer during heavy snowfall. This is projected to be boost the demand for calcium chloride in North America

and is expected to grow at significant rate of more than compared to other region during forecast period to 7. Calcium Chloride used as clear brine fluid in drilling & mining operations and de-icer during heavy snowfall. This is projected to be boost the demand for calcium chloride in North America Rise in demand for de-icing and dust control application are the major factor which are anticipated to drive the global calcium chloride demand in near future

Oversupply Situation and Corrosive Nature of Calcium Chloride May Hamper Overall Demand

Calcium chloride can be produced using three methods: from brines, as a by-product of magnesium hydroxide, or by employing the Solvay process

These techniques are inexpensive and produce large volumes of low-grade calcium chloride

Major calcium chloride-producing countries, such the U.S. and China, use the evaporation of underground brines as a primary method. The downturn in the oil & gas industry in recent years has resulted in a decline in demand for calcium chloride in oil drilling applications.

All these factors are estimated to contribute to the oversupply situation in the calcium chloride market and hamper its expansion

Also, Calcium chloride is a salt used as a dust suppressant, concrete accelerator, and tire filler. Tests conducted by a few manufacturers indicate that it is more corrosive than water but less than sodium chloride.

Since calcium chloride is hygroscopic, it absorbs water from the air, which could possibly result in corrosion at lower levels and long durations of relative humidity

Moreover, salts influence the ability of water to carry a current and speed up the corrosion process. Therefore, the usage of calcium chloride in applications such as tire ballasts is likely to be disadvantage

North America Expected to be Highly Lucrative Region of Global Calcium Chloride Market

In terms of region, the global calcium chloride market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for more than 40.0% of the calcium chloride market in 2018

of the calcium chloride market in North America is anticipated to hold prominent share of the global market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, owing to the growth in oil & gas and construction industries and rise in demand for calcium chloride in de-icing and dust control applications. This is boosting the demand for calcium chloride in the manufacture of different concentrations of calcium chloride flakes, prills, pellets, and liquid grade for usage as de-icing agents, concrete accelerators, etc.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

Global Calcium Chloride Market: Competition Landscape

The global calcium chloride market features a highly fragmented competitive landscape with the presence of a large number of global and regional players. Some of the key players in the global Key players operating in the market are Occidental Chemical Corporation, Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd. TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Solvay S.A., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical, Inc., Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Sulaksh Chemicals, Nedmag Industries, Zirax Limited, Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd., Auro Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Sameer Chemicals

The report segments the global calcium chloride market as follows:

Global Calcium Chloride Market, by Product Type

Flakes 77%

Flakes 94%

Prills 94%

Pellets 94%

Liquid Grade

Others (Flakes 83%-87%, Pellets 90%, Powders 90%, etc.)

Global Calcium Chloride Market, by Application

De-icing

Dust Control

Drilling Fluids

Industrial Processing

Construction

Others

