The employee monitoring solution is also used as a monitoring tool by organizations to track employee email, phone activity, browsing history, time spent on social media, internet-wide activity, and access to remote devices. The BFSI, IT, and Telecom related companies, the government department, are exposed to insider attacks because they process sensitive data such as trade secrets, IP, customer and employee data. According to the report by Business Market Insights, Asia Pacific Employee Monitoring Solution Market is expected to reach US$ 242.0 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 5.6%.

Employee Monitoring is the use of various methods of workplace monitoring to gather information about employee activities and locations. Companies monitor employees to improve productivity and protect corporate resources.

The Asia Pacific Employee Monitoring Solution Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Asia Pacific Employee Monitoring Solution – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Geography

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Awareness Technologies Inc.

Birch Grove Software, Inc.,

EfficientLab, LLC

Ekran Systems, Inc.

iMonitor Software

Netsoft Holdings, LLC

SentryPC

StaffCop

Teramind, Inc.

Veriato

