Cotton Bale Bags Market Forecast Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak, Downside Risks Continue to Escalate

Cotton Bale Bags Market: Overview

In recent years a method of compressed packaging of cotton has driven the growth for the packaging industry. The eco-friendly cotton bale bags which are made by the extrusion process of cotton and resin, are about to overtake the plastic bags in the retail sector in the upcoming time with its high performing quality. According to the Wall Street Journal, only 1% of plastic bags get recycled annually and the rest of the plastics gets wasted which causes tremendous problems to the environment. The unhealthy and harmful problems caused by plastics have made the Government levy various rules and regulations to limit its usage. Different governments across the globe are trying to ban the use of plastic at an effective level and this step towards recreating a healthy environment driven to the growth of cotton bale bags market.

Cotton Bale Bags Market: Dynamics

The cotton bale bags are using widely at a global level due to their different qualities. The cotton bale bags are made up of quality plastic film which helps these bags to be waterproof, oil-proof, and dustproof along with the high strength quality. The cotton bale bags packaging helps cotton to sustain its quality as it provides a barrier to the cotton from outside moisture and prevents cotton from getting yellowish. The retaining property of these bags also protects cotton from sunlight, rain, dust and contamination. The cotton bale bags are very much strong and durable, easy to handle and they are cost-effective too. This packaging shows an efficient and easy way of weighting, trading and transporting cotton. Cotton bale bags also help in electronics. The next generation of wearable electronics (e.g. Fitbit) is anticipated to be made up cotton fibres. Such transistors may soon make for comfortable wearable electronics by forming a 3D network microstructure with the help of cotton and also it is not harmful to human health. The continuous intolerance towards plastic has led the cotton bale bags market towards its goal to grow in the packaging industry.

But there are some restraints too in the market. The cotton bale bags are higher at price than polyester and jute products are on the edge of replacing the cotton bale bags as the end-users are preferring jute products over these bags because of biodegradable nature. The use of paper is getting higher day by day globally as they are recyclable, lightweight, easily available and inexpensive. Al these factors are impacting the cotton bale bags market negatively and decelerating the market’s growth rate over time.

Cotton Bale Bags Market: Segmentation

Globally the cotton bale bags market is segmented by capacity, end-use and material type.

By capacity, the cotton bale bags market has been segmented as follows:

Up to 5 kg

5kg -10 kg

10kg-15 kg

15-20 kg

Above 20 kg

By end-uses, the cotton bale bags market has been segmented as follows:

Automotive

Chemical

Textile

Agriculture

Others

By material type, the cotton bale bags market has been segmented as follows:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Other Materials

Cotton Bale Bags Market: Regional overview

The Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the cotton bale bags market throughout the forecast period. The influencing factors of this market include the rising demand in the textile industry, consumer goods, and animal feed. Additionally, the rising number chronic diseases and accidents along with increasing hygiene concerns among all the consumers have led to the rise to the consumption of cotton which is ultimately leading to the growth of the cotton bale bags market. Moreover, the advancement in the technology field to implement and to increase the productivity of the cotton bale is (e.g. electronics industry) also charging up the market.

Cotton Bale Bags Market: Key Players

Essen

Bag Makers, Inc.

Hubco, Inc.

Central Bag Company

JohnPac, LLC

Aaltex International

Pearl Bag Factory LLP.

Green Packaging Industries Private Limited

YashWorld Products Pvt Ltd

The report on cotton bale bags market is a compilation of first-hand information, and qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. Cotton bale bags market also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

