Molded Fiber Pulp Blister Packs Market in Good Shape in 2019; COVID-19 to Affect Future Growth Trajectory

Molded fiber pulp blister packs market: Overview

Blister packs are sight packs which are made of PET (polyethene terephthalate) or PVC (polyvinyl chloride) plastic and molded pulp fiber or molded fiber is a paper-based packaging material. The need for an eco-friendly and sustainable packaging system has led the manufacturers to the innovation of molder pulp fiber packaging and blister amalgamated with protective molded fiber packaging has certainly levelled up the sustainability of molded fiber pulp packaging. The growth of the molded fiber pulp blister packs market is subjected to the vast field of its application to different sectors like pharmaceutical and due to the arising demand of application the moled fiber pulp blister packs market is all set to witness rapid growth in the next few years.

Molded fiber pulp blister packs market: Dynamics

Considering the fragile nature of every product, molded fiber pulp blister packaging is on high demand because every packaging is essential for safe handling and trading. The key driver of the molded fiber pulp blister packs market is its capability of retaining products integrity, especially in the pharmaceutical industry. Because each pill is contained within its own space separated from other blisters, so it shows a less chance of getting contaminated as a whole. The molded fiber pulp blister packs ideal for the items which are used only one at a time and this helps in serving the right dosage of the product to the consumer by evenly portioning out one item so that the consumer dost does not use the product too much at a time. The combined blister packs provide the product with a wide range of options for creating a visually eye-catching and texturally pleasing experience. Mainly plastic and cupboard’s amalgamation is used for commercial use and plastic and aluminium’s combination is used for the pharmaceutical and food industry to maintain its freshness. The ageing population is linked with the growth of the pharmaceutical sector and the rising business of hotel and hospitality industry is driving the growth of the molded fiber pulp blister packs market. The blister packs also help in protecting items from damage as it provides only a specific generally small compartments to stay which do not allow the respective product to move after packaging. During the production of blister packaging, numerous packs can be produced at once to contain various items. This defers the costs of having to make multiple packs for such small items as pills and batteries complicated to make, so for that, it charges lower in comparison with the other packaging system. The blister packs are also durable under humid and high temperate situation and customization of the packaging is also available. The rising concern about the eco-friendly environment is the reason of acceleration of the molded fiber blister packs market.

But on the contrary of the same, there are some factors which are restraining the growth of the molded fiber pulp blister packs market. The blister packaging is not so strong in regards to protection because it provides a very poor barrier of PVC (polyvinyl chloride) which is not light-resistant (it is bad for light-sensitive drugs). The sealing process of packaging is a lot more time consuming and it can take even more time if proper equipment is not used. The rising concern of pollution due to plastic is also being a hindrance to the molded fiber pulp blister packs market.

Molded fiber pulp blister packs market: Segmentation

Globally the molded fiber pulp blister packs market is segmented by plastic source type, packaging type and end uses type.

By packaging style the molded fiber pulp blister packs market is segmented as follows;

Carded

Clamshell

By molded type the molded fiber pulp blister packs market is segmented as follows;

Thick Wall

Transfer

Thermoformed

Processed

BY end-uses type the molded fiber pulp blister packs marker is segmented as follows;

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Agriculture

Automotive

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Other Industrial Goods

Molded fiber pulp blister packs market: Regional overview

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the molded fiber pulp blister packs market, in terms of value. Due to to the presence of an increasing number of molded fiber pulp blister packs manufacturing units in countries such as China, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Bangladesh in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, these countries are the largest exporters of packaging materials globally. Due to the availability of domestically produced raw materials manufacturers prefer establishing a higher number of manufacturing units for the production of molded fiber pulp blister packs. The cheap labor cost is the key driver of this market’s growth in the Asia-pacific region.

