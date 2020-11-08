Valencia vs. Real Madrid Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch La Liga 2020 Online

Current LaLiga champions Real Madrid will try to make it three league victories in a row against Valencia at the Mestalla. Los Blancos, sitting second in the table, will face an inconsistent opponent in Valencia, who occupy 13th spot in the division with just two wins in eight games, losing three of their last four.

Zinedine Zidane’s men, though, had a questionable start to the season, losing to Shakhtar Donetsk (2-3) and Cádiz at home (0-1) in the same week. However, the team managed to bounce back by beating Catalan giants Barcelona (1-3) and edging Inter Milan (3-2) in the Champions League in what felt like a ‘win or die’ match.

Now the visitors will try to get a triumph at the Mestalla, where Madrid haven’t taken three points since January 2018. Last season both teams earned a 1-1 draw in the same fixture. If you are in the US you can tune in on Fanatiz.

Valencia, without Thierry Correia after he was shown a red card against Getafe, will likely play with Daniel Wass in the right-back position, with Carlos Soler and Uros Racic in the midfield and Denis Cheryshev on the left.

Defender Hugo Guillamón will likely be starting in the XI, as Mouctar Diakhaby is still out due to injury, while there could be some changes in attack, with the possibility of seeing Gonçalo Guedes joining Maxi Gómez. Coach Javi Gracia, though, has a variety of possibilities with Kevin Gameiro and Lee Kang-in, which may change depending on how things play out.

As for Madrid, Zidane won’t be able to call upon Nacho, Dani Carvajal and Álvaro Odriozola, who are all still injured. Moreover, Casemiro, Eden Hazard and Eder Militao won’t be available either, all of them having tested positive for coronavirus.

Vinicius, Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema seem the safest option for the attack, with the Frenchman putting in great performances lately.

What time does the Valencia vs Real Madrid match start?

The 2020/2021 LaLiga match between Valencia and Real Madrid will be played at the Mestalla (Valencia) and will kick off at 21:00 CET on Sunday 8 November 2020.

That’s 20:00 in the UK, 15:00 ET and 12:00 PT.

Find out what time Valencia v Real Madrid gets underway where you are in the world.

Where can I watch Valencia vs Real Madrid?

No matter where you are on the planet, you can see what channel the Valencia vs Real Madrid match is available on here.

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD.

United States: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Is the Valencia vs Real Madrid game online?

Valencia-Real Madrid is available in most nations through the rights holders’ online platform, if they have one. The best option is to check who is showing the game in your country and if they have an online service or Ios/Android app to watch it on.

For example, Fanatiz is a dedicated streaming platform in the US and in the UK, Premier Player has a streaming service. Movistar + in Spain are showing the LaLiga games.

Valencia vs Real Madrid: AS English live coverage

You can also follow our live text commentary, with all the key statistics, here on AS English. We will be building up to the match throughout the day before giving you a minute-by-minute account as it unfolds.