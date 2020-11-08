Flexible Electronics Market Trends and Dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities

The global flexible electronics market reached a value of US$ 22.5 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 44.4 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12% during 2020-2025.Flexible electronics, also known as flex circuits, are electronic devices that are mounted on stretchable or conformable substrates, like plastic, metal foil, paper, and flex glass. These devices can be incorporated into various consumer and industrial products as they are bendable, twistable, and stretchable in nature.

Flexible electronics are light in weight, have high portability and ruggedness, and offer a low cost of production as compared to rigid substrates. Owing to this, these devices find applications in various industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, civil construction, gaming, and medical. Consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, watches and televisions, are being manufactured using flexible display panels to enhance their aesthetic appeal, portability and durability. Along with this, the demand for flexible biomedical devices has increased as they can be implanted into the patient’s skin for analyzing biomechanical movements, biological signals, and vital signs. Furthermore, the integration of flexible electronics with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. These devices are inserted as smart fabric sensors in helmets, seats, gloves, shoes, clothing materials and steering wheels for data collection in real-time. Moreover, the recent advances in thin-film technologies, such as solar cells, batteries, and active and passive elements, have provided a positive impact on the industry.

Breakup by Application:

Displays LCD Displays OLED Displays

Thin-Film Photovoltaics (PV) CdTe CIGS a-Si

Printed Sensors Biosensors Image sensors Touch Sensors Pressure Sensors Temperature Sensors Gas Sensors Humidity Sensors

Batteries Thin-Film Batteries Curved Batteries Printed Batteries Others

OLED Lighting

Others

Breakup by Circuit Structure Type:

Single-Sided Flexible Circuit

Double-Sided Flexible Circuit

Multilayer Flexible Circuit

Sculptured Flexible Circuit

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Automotive

Military and Defense

Aerospace

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, E Ink Holdings, Konica Minolta, LG Group, Multi-Fineline Electronix, Panasonic, Pragmatic Printing, Samsung Group, etc.

