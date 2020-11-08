Bears vs Titans Live Stream Reddit NFL FootBall 2020 How To Watch Online Tv Channel Free

Week 9 in the NFL comes with a bunch of uncertainty, with at least half the league dealing with some type of COVID-19 issues. The 49ers were unable to overcome several key absences on Thursday, but other teams will try and fare better on Sunday. The Ravens and Colts have a huge AFC battle on tap for the early window, while the Saints and Buccaneers will welcome key pass-catchers like Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown into the fold for a Sunday night showdown.

Seahawks at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Seahawks -1.5, O/U 54.5

Current: Seahawks -3, O/U 55

"Over the past four weeks, the Bills have been one of the worst teams in the NFL at stopping the run. As a matter of fact, since Week 5, the Bills have given up a total of 672 yards on the ground, which is an average of 168 yards per game. … Although the Seahawks haven't been running the ball as often as they usually do because they've been letting Russ cook, don't be fooled, this team can still run when they want to.

Breech is 9-1 straight up with his lock of the week and is taking this game as that lock this week despite the low spread.

Lions at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Vikings -2.5, O/U 55

Current: OFF

"The Vikings won at Green Bay last week by doing it the old-fashioned way: pounding the football. They will try and do that here with Dalvin Cook and should be able to run it. The concern is the Minnesota defense. But I think they showed some improvement last week that will carry over here. Vikings win another." — Pete Prisco on why he has the Vikings winning 28-23

Prisco is crushing his best bets on the Pick Six Podcast (which you can listen to below in a different game).

Giants at Washington

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Washington -3.5, O/U 43

Current: Washington -2.5, O/U 43

"Despite a 1-7 record, the Giants have kept games pretty competitive this season, owning a 5-3 ATS record heading into Week 9. They were even able to cover what was billed to be a blowout on Monday Night Football at the hands of the Buccaneers. While you have to give credit to head coach Joe Judge for keeping his team in these games, the talent level just isn't there for me to trust them in this matchup.

Sully nailed his first lock of the week with the Packers.

Panthers at Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Chiefs -10, O/U 50.5

Current: Chiefs -10.5, O/U 52.5

"The Chiefs don't even really seem to be cranking at full stream on offense; they can kind of cruise and turn it on and turn it off when they want. But they're still good for about 35 points a game. They can beat you so many different ways and the special teams continue to stand out as well. The Panthers have hit a little rough stretch.

La Canfora has identified one more best bet for Week 9.

Texans at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Texans -7, O/U 51

Current: Texans -7, O/U 50.5

"The Texans' lone cover this season actually came against the Jaguars earlier this year! I correctly picked that game, and I'm taking them to cover yet again. Jacksonville has lost all three of its last games by double digits, and rookie quarterback Jake Luton is slated to make his first career start in place of the injured Gardner Minshew. Since the start of last season, quarterbacks making their first career start are 12-5 against the spread — but that stat also includes the likes of players like Kyler Murray, Drew Lock and Justin Herbert.

Dajani has crushed his ATS picks this season, going 67-46-3 since the start of the year.

Broncos at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Falcons -3.5, O/U 47

Current: Falcons -4, O/U 50

"The Broncos had an unlikely comeback win against the Chargers last week. The Broncos came back from a 24-3 deficit to beat the Chargers 31-30 despite being outgained on the evening by over 130 yards. That's strange, but it's also something the Chargers are great at doing. In this spot, Denver is playing another team known for blowing leads, but I trust the Falcons here more than I would the Chargers. First of all, this game is in Atlanta, and secondly, Matt Ryan isn't Justin Herbert. I've been impressed by Herbert and love his potential, but he is still a rookie.

Fornelli is 13-10-1 on his best bets so far this year.

Bears at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Titans -6.5, O/U 46.5

Current: Titans -6.5, O/U 47

"While the Titans are excelling on offense, with great third-down and red-zone numbers to go along with a great DVOA, the Bears can match them on each front, ranking sixth in DVOA and first in both third-down and red-zone success rate. And the absence of Taylor Lewan should make a difference against a team with a good pass rush on the edge.

I've cashed twice in the Las Vegas SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. I've also hit on over 57% of my picks over the past five years combined.

Ravens at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Ravens -4, O/U 44

Current: Colts -1, O/U 48

"Is the wrong team favored here? I think that might be the case. The Ravens are a really good team, don't get me wrong, and I would still back them to win the AFC North. But basically their entire defense is on the COVID list and this is a good Colts team! Philip Rivers is playing excellent football and while I'd have some worries about Jonathan Taylor missing this game and Indy being unable to run, I think they can attack with the shorter passing game and pull off the upset." — Will Brinson on why he has the Colts winning 24-21

The Colts aren't the only team Brinson is projecting to pull off an upset victory this week.

Raiders at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Chargers -2.5, O/U 52.5

Current: Pick ’em, O/U 51.5

Will Brinson: “Kenny (White) likes the Over here! Kenny’s been talking about Unders all day long and he’s got two Overs, R.J. What do you think about this game?”

R.J. White: “I would lean to the Over too, and I would lean to Vegas as well. The Chargers have lost eight straight in the AFC West, they struggle at home and their last four have gone Over, so it seems like everything just lines up for those two picks. Vegas is a good Over team, they’re ranking fifth in points per drive on offense and 31st on defense.

Brinson: “Yeah, I like the Raiders. Not quite a best bet, but I’m surprised at the Chargers love here. I think the Raiders are a better team. The Raiders are sort of undervalued — they were ‘dogs going into Cleveland, and I know that was a weird game with the wind and all, but there’s no reason to fade the Raiders in that spot. They try hard, Jon Gruden is doing a good job, the defense isn’t particularly good. I would lean toward the Over here as well.”

That's from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco, Kenny White and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective, give out best bets and put together a Pick Six Parlay, which has hit four times this season.

Dolphins at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Cardinals -6, O/U 47.5

Current: Cardinals -4.5, O/U 49

"I love Arizona. Last week, Tua Tagovailoa had under 100 yards passing and the Dolphins were outgained by a wide margin. Kyler Murray is much further along than Tua. The Cardinals should chew up this Dolphins' defense. Lay the points." — Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Cardinals are one of his best bets

A legendary Vegas handicapper, Goldberg is on an incredible run with his best bets dating back to last year, as he's gone 35-19 ATS in his last 18 weeks of picks.

Steelers at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Steelers -13.5, O/U 41.5

Current: Steelers -14.5, O/U 42

Here's the clear survivor pool play of the week if you still have the Steelers left in your bucket of teams to use. And it's likely most people do, as the only time they've been favored by more than a touchdown game against the Eagles in Week 5, when they were still just 7.5-point favorites. There's no reason to expect Dallas to have any success offensively, nor should we expect a bad Cowboys defense to slow down Ben Roethlisberger and Co. Other options include the Vikings if Matthew Stafford is out or the one-win Texans on the road against a sixth-round rookie QB (which certainly carries a fair amount of risk with that pick).

Saints at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Open: Buccaneers -4.5, O/U 55

Current: Buccaneers -4.5, O/U 50.5

I can tell you that the model is leaning Over.

Patriots at Jets

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Open: Patriots -7.5, O/U 41

Current: Patriots -8.5, O/U 42

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore is leaning Under in this matchup, but he has a strong play on one side of the spread for the game as well.