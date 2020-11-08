Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Stream Reddit Online How To Watch Free Tv

What could be an early bellwether of the 20/21 Premier League season is set to play out at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, when Pep Guardiola’s Citizens look to gain ground on Jurgen Klopp’s table-topping Reds. Click Here To Watch Online Arguably the two strongest teams in the league and many pundits tips to slug it out in a dual for this season’s title. The away side arrives in Manchester having registered a convincing 5-0 Champions League win over Atalanta on Wednesday, following a battling 2-1 win at home to West Ham last Saturday in the Premier League. How To Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Online?

City striker Gabriel Jesus is set to return from injury to the starting line up with fellow frontman Sergio Aguero likely to be fit again to be an option from the bench for Guardiola. Man City vs Liverpool: Where and when? Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium, with kick-off set for 4.30pm GMT local time. That makes it an 11.30am ET/ 8.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 3.30am AEDT start kick off on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool online in the US exclusively on NBCSN NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Man City vs Liverpool is at 11.30am ET/8.30pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN.