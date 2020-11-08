Sterile Tubing Welder Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sterile Tubing Welder market.

The global sterile tubing welder market size was valued at over USD 1.13 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing demand from end-use industries and a rise in investments in R&D projects are anticipated to drive the market for sterile tubing welder in the coming years. Furthermore, the rise in usage of single-use technologies and increasing demand for blood and blood products are anticipated to boost the market growth.

In U.S., nearly 20 million units of platelets, plasma, and red blood cells are transfused for treatment of hematologic conditions, such as sickle cell disease, severe anemia, and leukemia, annually. Such a high demand for blood products is anticipated to fuel the demand for blood processing, sterile processing, and related infrastructure.

Extensive and ongoing biopharmaceutical research on the development of innovative and therapeutically advanced medicines is anticipated to drive the market for sterile tubing welder in the forthcoming years. For instance, according to the report published by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, nearly 8,000 medicines are in the development phase across the globe and around 74% of these pipeline drugs are anticipated to be First-in-class medicines. Some of the key therapeutic categories covered by these development medicines are genetic disorders, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, cancer, and hemophilia.

The hematology community has witnessed several advancements in the field of bio-engineering and high-tech cell therapies in the past decade. Development of techniques to isolate specialized cells from the blood, such as hematopoietic progenitor cells (HPC), has improved the extraction process and donor safety, thereby increasing demand for HPC transplantation and indirectly facilitating the demand for blood processing and sterile processing systems.

Demand for innovative and medically advanced sterile equipment, such as automated sterile tubing welders, is on the rise owing to wastage of collected blood due to contamination, inappropriate storage, blood bag leakages, and lack of proper handling facilities and skilled professionals.

Mode Insights: Sterile Tubing Welder Market

The market for sterile tubing welder is segmented into automatic and manual on the basis of mode. In 2019, the automatic sterile tubing welder accounted for over 80% share of the overall revenue and is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to its improved weld quality and user-friendliness.

Automatic sterile tubing welder offers higher weld speed and minimal setup time, thereby outpacing a skilled manual welder and reducing the dependency on human labor. Thus, increased output and reduced labor costs are anticipated to increase the demand for these sterile tubing welders.

Application Insights: Sterile Tubing Welder Market

Based on the application, the global sterile tubing welder market is segmented into biopharmaceutical, diagnostic laboratories, blood processing, and others. The blood processing segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for blood and blood products is anticipated to drive the segment. Moreover, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing cell and gene therapies, and the rising prevalence of blood disorders, such as hemophilia, are likely to boost segment growth. For instance, hemophilia is estimated to affect nearly 1,125,000 men across the globe.

End-use Insights: Sterile Tubing Welder Market



Based on the end use, the market for sterile tubing welder is segmented into hospitals, blood centers, research clinics, and others. The hospital segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of advanced hematology related equipment in hospital settings. In addition, the availability of wide treatment options in such facilities has increased the number of visits for blood disorders diagnosis and treatments in these facilities.

Blood centers are anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to an increase in the demand for blood and blood products for the treatment of various blood disorders, such as leukemia, thalassemia, and severe anemia. In addition, a rise in road accidents is anticipated to increase the demand for blood and blood products, thereby facilitating the segment growth.

Regional Insights: Sterile Tubing Welder Market

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue. An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, recent technological advancements, and high demand for hygienic and sterile environments to avoid contamination are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing investments in research & development by major multinational companies in this region are boosting the growth of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries in the region.

Sterile Tubing Welder Market Size Insights

Some of the key companies operating in the market for sterile tubing welder are

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Terumo BCT Inc.

GE Healthcare

MGA technologies

VANTE Biopharm

Genesis BPS

Biomen Biosystems Company Ltd.

Flex Concepts Inc.

Shanghai Le Pure Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Mergers and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the market players. For instance, in 2017, Terumo acquired vascular closure business and certain assets of Abbott and St. Jude.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global sterile tubing welder market report on the basis of mode, application, end use, and region:

Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Manual

Automatic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Biopharmaceutical

Blood Processing

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals

Research Clinics

Blood Centers

Others

