Surface Disinfectant Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Surface Disinfectant market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Surface Disinfectant Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Surface Disinfectant market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Surface Disinfectant Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Global Surface Disinfectant Market

The global surface disinfectant market size was estimated at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027. In the wake of increasing awareness amongst consumers on hygiene and preventive healthcare, the global surface disinfectant market is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years. The unprecedented levels of disruption across the world caused by the outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 have led to soaring in demand for surface disinfectants. Growing cases of chronic diseases are also projected to help boost market growth over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Companies, such as DSM, have set up a disinfectant manufacturing facility in Waalwijk, Netherlands which previously was resin manufacturing site. Governments across nations are providing financial aids as well as regulatory support to manufacturers. With the growing trade uncertainties and disruption of the supply chain, the U.S. EPA has also announced to temporarily allow manufacturers to source raw material from unlisted agencies.

Ineos, a Europe-based manufacturer, has announced its plans to produce one million bottles of disinfectants in a month at its U.K. facility. Companies are also heavily investing to improve the production, logistics, and quality of the existing products. As a result, the market is expected to witness a strong upsurge in demand for disinfectant chemicals. Source Insights

In 2019, chemical-based surface disinfectants led the market accounting for 91% of the overall share owing to high demand from food processing and healthcare industries. Chemical disinfectants are available at a cheaper price as compared to bio-based products and are thus utilized for several commercial purposes. However, rising awareness about the adverse effects of chemical-based products is estimated to hamper the segment growth in the near future.

Bio-based surface disinfectants are estimated to observe a significant growth in the near future due to growing demand and regulatory pressure on chemical-based products. In addition, strong support in the form of financial aid from various regional and national governing bodies for switching to bio-based products owing to rising pollution levels is estimated to contribute to the segment growth over the forecast period.

Form Insights: Global Surface Disinfectant Market

Liquid form segment led the market in 2019 and held for 60% of the global share. Liquid disinfectants are effective against several types of micro-organisms resulting in enteric and respiratory infections and wounds. These disinfectants are used in routine hygiene procedures, such as routine sterilization of pipelines, utensils, and surfaces, as they can effectively control the spread of infection.

Increasing demand for these products from the poultry, food, fish processing, meat processing, and food processing industries is also estimated to fuel the segment growth over the coming years. However, the wipes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Wipes offer numerous advantages, including ease of use and reduced probabilities of cross-contamination.



End-use Insights: Global Surface Disinfectant Market



The industrial & institutional segment held the major market share of over 68% in 2019 and is estimated to expand further at a significant CAGR owing to high demand from offices, schools, colleges, and industrial facility cleaning, such as municipal and street cleaning, aircraft cleaning, and metal and electronics cleaning. The majority of the product is used for hard surface cleaning. A key factor contributing to the segment growth include the growing need for eco-friendly products with less labor-intensive and highly effective cleaning.

Commercial sector including hotels and restaurants are expected to register a significant growth rate over the coming years owing to a consistent walk-in customer and constant cleaning practices for a clean dining area. 3M and Ecolab are some of the prominent manufacturers engaged in the production and distribution of commercial-grade surface disinfectants in the market.

Regional Insights: Global Surface Disinfectant Market

In 2019, North America emerged as a dominant region accounting for over 33% of the global share. Several initiatives undertaken to establish guidelines for the determination of preferable products for use in the healthcare industry, especially childcare, based on ease of use, efficiency against relevant pathogens, cost, and toxicity, are estimated to fuel the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to the increasing population, rapid urbanization and industrialization, and increasing disposable income levels. Rising adoption of new technologies by major manufacturers for the production of disinfectants with enhanced efficiency is also driving the market. Moreover, developing countries, including China, India, Korea, and Japan, are significantly contributing to the regions growth owing to cohesive strategies undertaken.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Global Surface Disinfectant Market

Companies are heavily investing in R&D activities to meet various norms and specifications. Key players in the market, including Lanxess AG, Solvay, and DuPont, are focusing on backward integration and producing their raw materials to maintain the quality of the final product. Other manufacturers rely on distributors for the delivery of raw materials to manufacturing sites and internal transportation of the final product. In some instances, manufacturing companies have formed strategic partnerships and direct alliances with local end-users across the globe. Any change in the demand and supply of raw materials may have an impact on the industry. Therefore, manufacturers have enlarged their presence in the value chain by backward integrating and expanding their product portfolio. Some of the prominent players in the global surface disinfectant market include:

Key companies Profiled: Global Surface Disinfectant Market Report

The 3M Company

Lanxess AG

Neogen Corp.

Ecolab

DuPont

Cantel Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Steris Corp.

The Clorox Company

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this report, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global surface disinfectant market report on the basis of source, form, end use, and region:

Source Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Chemical/synthetic

Alcohols

Ammonium compounds

Oxidizing agents

Phenolic

Aldehydes

Others

Bio-based

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Liquid

Wipes

Sprays

End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial and institutional

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Surface Disinfectant in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Surface Disinfectant Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580