Sustainable Footwear Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

The global sustainable footwear market size was valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027. The market growth is attributed to advancements in the sustainable space, along with material processing technology and functionality.

This market for sustainable footwear is poised to witness significant growth in the near future owing to several factors. Growing awareness among consumers is a key factor prompting the manufacturers to innovate their product offerings. Rising number of youngsters globally, coupled with significant purchasing power of this consumer group, is likely to favor market growth over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The footwear industry is constantly evolving and observing consumer patterns and activities over the years. In this regard, the on-the-go lifestyle among millennials has been encouraging manufacturers to increase their scale of production, most notably in the sneaker category. According to the NDP Group, consumers demand versatility, comfort, functionality, sustainability, and performance in a variety of settings. This factor has been leading to brands embracing social and eco-consciousness in their innovative sustainable footwear manufacturing.

Sustainability has been observed to be a key trend over the years. On this front, many experts believe that innovations in production will continue to gather momentum. Many prominent market participants, including Nike and Adidas contributed to the sustainable methods of production, such as reduced labor costs and wastage. Digitization also allows to creation sample footwear with better materials and the use of 3-D printer for predicting a single shoe in multiple forms, patterns, and colors.

Lengthy production process is one of the key challenges faced by the market for sustainable footwear. Sustainable footwear typically contains materials that are inseparable and decomposable, yet it uses harmful chemicals during the process. The raw materials required to manufacture sustainable footwear are more expensive than the raw materials used in the manufacturing of conventional footwear. However, technological advancements in terms of recycling fabrics more efficiently are likely to reduce the cost of procuring raw materials in the foreseeable future.

Recycling is expected to remain the operative word within the sustainable footwear industry in the near future. For instance, in April 2019, Adidas launched its fully recyclable Futurecraft Loop Sneaker line featuring a carbon-neutral style. This innovation was targeted at GenZ and Millennials who are aware of the concept of sustainability and prioritize it more than the previous generations. Rothys produced shoes from recycled plastic bottles in 2016 and now it is valued at $700 million.

Type Insights: Sustainable Footwear Market

By type, the sustainable footwear market is segmented into athletic and non-athletic footwear. The sustainability trend is becoming a new innovation in the shoe industry. The use of traditional recycling and biodegradable techniques and the concept of eco-consciousness is becoming popular.

Various brands that are putting efforts in non-athletic footwear and sneakers are on the top priority. For instance, One Moments O1M shoes are made of 100% biodegradable plastics and materials. If any consumer wants to dump this footwear, one has to shred them and put them in the compost bin for six months. They will eventually break down and leave no waste. Startups like Allbirds and Rothys hold the largest market share in non-athletic sustainable footwear.

Within the athletic category, brands such as New Balance, Adidas, Nike, and Puma are engaged in sustainable practices. For instance, Puma launched Puma InCycle shoe collection, which is 100% biodegradable. Nike uses recycled leather, Adidas uses recycled plastic, and Reebok is coming up with plant-derived, petroleum-based running sneakers.

End-user Insights: Sustainable Footwear Market

By end user, the industry is segmented into three categories: men, women, and children. Growing popularity of sustainable athletic footwear appeal and associated technology is driving the demand for sustainable footwear among men. The growth of the men segment is also attributed to various product launches within the sustainable footwear space. For instance, New Balance has launched a sustainable fabric material, called bioLogic, wherein there are ventilation panels to control different temperature levels that are needed and important for athletes.

Manufacturers of sustainable footwear principally target female shoppers around the world. The female shoppers from U.K., U.S., and Holland actively seek information during the purchase. Recently, Reformation, a brand in Los Angeles, launched sustainable heeled boots and flats for women, which were successful and gained major share in the market. Such product introductions are likely to bode well for the women end user segment.

Regional Insights: Sustainable Footwear Market

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for sustainable footwear in 2019. Increasing disposable income, the growing influence of latest fashion trends, and rapid urbanization are the key factors driving the market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, China and India, which are the two most populous countries, offer a huge marketplace for the big players to tap into.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Some of the key factors boosting the regional market growth are changing lifestyles, increasing health consciousness, and growing e-commerce industry. The U.K. alone is becoming a massive footwear industry as it is estimated that 330 million pairs of shoes are sold each year.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Sustainable Footwear Market

Key participants in the sustainable footwear industry are likely to increase their focus on developing alternative fabrics to replace leather in the foreseeable future, given the rising ethical arguments in the leather footwear industry. In this respect, manufacturers are expected to prefer raw materials derived from plant-based materials, such as leaves, bark, or cork. From a geographic standpoint, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative market for the players owing to rising number of fashion-conscious consumers who are more willing to pay a premium price for the products they value. Some of the prominent players in the sustainable footwear market include:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Athletic

Non-athletic

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Men

Women

Children

