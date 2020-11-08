Thermal Interface Materials Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Thermal Interface Materials market.

Report Overview: Global Thermal Interface Materials Market

The global thermal interface materials market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2021 to 2027. Growing consumer reliance on electronic items like smartphones, tablets, the advent of the automotive industry in developing economies, and the growing affluence of the middle-class population is expected to project a higher demand for the product among manufacturers across regions.

Thermal interface materials are applied between two hard surfaces for conducting heat and find its usage at times of greater demand for modern electronic devices. Commercial availability of different thermal interface materials in an array of forms coupled with growing applications in the electronic industry is anticipated to increase the penetration over the coming years.

In the U.S., there is an evident high demand for thermal interface material in the telecom industry due to high penetration for data and smartphones in recent times. In lieu of providing high and fast speed networks, and releasing unique content calls for higher bandwidth, and thus optimal system performance. The same pattern is observed in the computer industry due to the rise in automation, innovation, and IT employment rates.

The post-pandemic condition has not dampened the consumer behavior pattern for electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and video games. Rather consumer durables sales too have been pretentious in recent times amid the crisis. Moreover, the demand for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical and medical machinery, and lab equipment has witnessed growth owing to an increased call for drugs and medical equipment.

Thermal interfaces are commonly known to provide efficient heat management solutions required for improving the systems overall performance and lifespan. Various products of thermal interfaces available in the market include greases, thermal tapes, elastomeric pads, and solders. Thermal interface material selection criteria are based on mechanical factors, electrical insulation, quality, thermal resistance, performance, and material compatibility.

The product is anticipated to witness significant gains owing to its thermal conductivity nature which helps in strengthening the life and efficiency of the electronic device or the equipment where it finds its application. The product is usually made of conducting materials like silicone, metal oxides, or metals.

Product Insights: Global Thermal Interface Materials Market

Thermal greases and adhesives lead the market with share of over 34.5% in 2019 owing to its widespread usage in consumer products and high thermal resistance. The elastomeric pads are expected to have a significant share in market for thermal interface materials on account of its easy assembly as compared to greases. Also, with elastomeric pads, handling mechanism is improved and possesses less chances of degrading interface resistance.

Phase change materials are anticipated to have high CAGR as compared to other product segments at 11.5% in the thermal interface materials market. The segment finds its major usage in construction work as demand for cooler buildings is increasing. The thermal interface material acts as heat storage wherein the heat gets absorbed during summer and retained heat can be used in winter times to manage the temperature difference.

Elastomeric pads are expected to register significant growth in the projected period owing to easy handling and installation techniques used for thermal conductivity in electrical and electronic components. However, limited application scope and high unit costs of the products are expected to hamper the growth in the estimated time frame.

These interface materials are majorly used for applications in dispensable gels, gap filling and insulating pads, adhesive tapes, and greases. These are selected based on their toughness, environmental and chemical resistance, hardness, tensile strength, and thermal conductivity.

Application Insights: Global Thermal Interface Materials Market

The computers application segment accounted for a significant share of over 24.0% in 2019 on account of increasing utilization in office end-use. The affordable prices of desktops have revolutionized the demand and supply of the product. The post-pandemic times did not dampen the market for thermal interface materials; rather with the increase in the number of people working from home, the upgradation, sales, and installation figures of PC market have risen.

The telecom application segment for the product utilization is expected to witness significant demand in the estimated time owing to the increasing preference for a digital and cashless economy. The banks, e-commerce, utilities, and media are reliant on the telecom industry for its business and are seen as its lifeline. Thus, is likely to support the industry growth in the projected time.

The products are considered to address the challenge of higher thermal insulation, dissipation, and conductance in medical electronics and other industries. These are broadly classified as one of polymer matrix composites, metal matrix composites, and carbon composites products. Moreover, technical advancements in the product for providing better thermal management solutions are expected to augment the growth.

The thermal interface materials other applications are found in medical devices, industrial machinery, consumer durables, and automotive electronics. With the advanced cockpit functionality, the thermal interface materials are also installed in aerospace components. The recent advancements in military and aerospace applications have led the engineers to address the increased thermal management issues.

Regional Insights: Global Thermal Interface Materials Market

Asia Pacific lead the market with a share of over 37.5% in 2019 due to high demand for thermal interface materials in the region. This is owing to presence of large base of manufacturing zone in the region. In addition to the manufacturing base, reduction in corporate tax, GST, rising household incomes, consumer health awareness, changing lifestyle, and government policies has potential to propel industry growth in this region.

The product is set to gradually lose out on its revenue gained in Europe despite the region being major market for automotive industry and medical device manufacturing. This is attributed to the fact that because of the outbreak of recent pandemic, manufacturing activities has come to a standstill due to collapsing supply, and demand of vehicles.

The sales in the automotive sector could only be made through refurbishment or maintenance of vehicles as more trucks and vans are used for supplying essentials across the region. However, with governments continuous focus on healthcare and automotive industry by encouraging FDI from Asian manufacturers can help revive the business in the forecasted period.

The current pandemic situation has acutely affected the medical devices segment in the U.S. since the region imports 39.3% of its medical device demands from China. There is a significant fall in the production which is expected to affect U.S. manufacturers and assemblers. However, the healthcare segment remains promising in the U.S. and is expected to drive thermal interface materials demand over the forecasted period.

Key companies & Market Share Insights: Global Thermal Interface Materials Market

The companies have considered diversifying and integrating their business processes in order to cater to value chain aspects of their enterprise. The companies are trying to remain competitive in the market for thermal interface materials by exploiting economies of scale, expanding through acquisition and mergers, and joint ventures. The acquisition and mergers are facilitating the companies to expand their product reach and improve product quality.

The industry has been witnessing increasing investments and continuous efforts in R&D to introduce thermal interface materials with enhanced characteristics, thereby increasing their chances of market penetration. The presence of internationally renowned players in the thermal interface materials space is likely to experience disruptive competition because of presence of emerging players in Asia Pacific offering the thermal management solution at lower costs. Some of the prominent players in the thermal interface materials market include:

Key companies Profiled: Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Report

The 3M Company

Dow Corning Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Indium Corporation

Henkel AG & Co

KGaA

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global thermal interface materials market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Tapes and films

Elastomeric Pads

Greases and adhesives

Phase change materials

Metal Based

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Telecom

Computer

Medical devices

Industrial machinery

Consumer durables

Automotive electronics

Others

